The 1st heat wave of 2026 is here. These are the best ways to keep cool

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As Canadians grapple with the first intense heat wave of the summer, experts say there are a number of ways to beat the heat and try to stay comfortable.

Various parts of Canada are currently facing a heat dome, which occurs when a large area of high pressure in the upper atmosphere acts as a reservoir that traps heat and humidity, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

“Once these heat waves are here, we need ways of protecting ourselves — the human body gets stressed in temperatures at these levels, especially people who are already vulnerable,” Ryan Ness, director of Adaptation of the Canadian Climate Institute, said.

Those who are most at risk include older people, infants and young children, people with chronic illness or who are taking some medications and those who work outdoors, Health Canada says.

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Below are five ways to stay protected from the heat.

Plan outdoor activities during coolest parts of the day

Environment Canada says that it’s safer to gradually begin outdoor activities rather than spending the entirety of a day outdoors in the peak of the heat.

“The best times [to get outside] are early in the morning because that’s before the sun’s had time to heat up the ground and warm things up out there,” says Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

“Late in the evening, well after sunset, is another option, but I know a lot of activities don’t happen at that time. So, I would say those are your kind of two best bets for the time to be outside.”

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Stay aware of heat stroke

Quinlan also added that heat stroke is “one of the more severe kinds of heat-related illnesses that occur in the body.”

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“It’s when the body overheats and it loses its ability to keep its core temperature as cool as it should be to sustain life, so it’s any time we see that temperature of the body gets up to about 40 degrees or higher.”

Environment Canada states that some early symptoms of heat stroke may include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue.

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If someone nearby is experiencing heat stroke, Environment Canada recommends immediately calling emergency medical services.

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While waiting for medical attention, try to cool the person by moving them to a cool location, drinking water, removing extra clothing and applying cold water or ice packs around the body.

Quinlan also recommends not administering any “fever-reducing medications that can cause a sensation that you’re cooling off when you’re actually not.”

Research ahead of time

For those looking to partake in outdoor activities for Canada Day and the FIFA World Cup, Quinlan said to exercise caution in crowded places.

“Check in with the [World Cup stadiums] protocol because there are certain regulations that are in place … in some stadiums, such as having water that is in a clear bottle,” he said. “If you are waiting in a line, try to just get into the shade and have someone help you out. Don’t be afraid to ask for help and keep an eye out if you feel OK for those who are extra vulnerable who might need the extra hand.”

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FIFA recommends that fans attending games “drink water before, during, and after the match,” at least one cup (250 mL) every 20 minutes in hot conditions.

The association also recommends using “cooling zones, fans, and shaded areas throughout the venue.”

Wear light-coloured clothing and eye protection

Environment Canada also recommends wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat, with Quinlan recommending wearing white or cream-based colours.

“Lighter colours that will reflect … those are kind of your main bets in terms of clothing, shorts as well as T-shirts. Try not to be wearing super heavy, long clothes,” Quinlan said.

“Black absorbs a lot of the sun’s rays, so you want ones that will be pushing it away.”

In addition, it’s a good idea to make sure your sunglasses have protection against both UVA and UVB rays. When ultraviolet radiation and visible light from the sun are absorbed in our eyes, heat or chemicals react in the eye tissue.

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If a person’s eyes are overexposed to UV radiation, the front portion of the eyes can be damaged.

“Ones [sunglasses] that wrap around your eyes, ones that aren’t kind of like little slots, but ones that kind of protect you and have that full wrap-around effect are the most ideal,” Quinlan added.

Stay hydrated

The Red Cross recommends consistently drinking cool liquids, even when you do not feel thirsty.

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“You usually do not need electrolytes to avoid dehydration. Most people can stay hydrated by drinking water and eating a balanced diet,” the Canadian Red Cross says.

“Electrolytes may help treat early signs of dehydration, but they could also be harmful to people with certain health concerns. Please consult your doctor before consumption.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says those working in the heat should drink one cup or about eight ounces of water every 15 to 20 minutes, or about one quart or 32 ounces per hour.

“Drinking at shorter intervals is more effective than drinking large amounts infrequently,” the CDC says.

Overhydrating can also be a risk.

“Do not drink more than 48 oz (1½ quarts) per hour,” the CDC says. “Drinking too much water or other fluids (sports drinks, energy drinks, etc.) can cause a medical emergency because the concentration of salt in the blood becomes too low.”

You can also avoid caffeine or alcohol since they can cause dehydration.