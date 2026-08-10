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3 comments

  1. Do better Global
    August 10, 2026 at 10:30 am

    Not enough info here. Was the Launchpad underway? If it was then they’re required to maintain a listening watch on Ch16. If it was anchor then they’re not. Seems like some half assed reporting.

  2. Anonymous
    August 10, 2026 at 10:23 am

    And Bill Clinton once said “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.” Later evidence would prove otherwise.

  3. Artificial Inteligence
    August 10, 2026 at 10:15 am

    To rich to care about maritime laws…. it’s a CG issue.

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Zuckerberg’s yacht did not hear call for maritime assist, says spokesperson

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 10, 2026 9:50 am
1 min read
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The crew of a yacht owned by Mark Zuckerberg did not hear a radio call for a maritime assist from a small skiff that ran out of fuel off the coast of Alaska, and by the time it did, another nearby ship had already rendered assistance, a spokesperson for the Meta CEO said.

The Alaska Beacon reported that the skiff had issued a call for assistance through the U.S. Coast Guard last week and a nearby small cruise ship, the Wilderness Legacy, towed it into nearby Farragut Bay in Southeast Alaska and refueled it.

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Although it was closer, Zuckerberg’s yacht, called Launchpad, had not responded to the call.

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“I’m on a small-ship Alaska cruise with my son,” Michael Love, a passenger who said he was on the Wilderness Legacy cruise ship, wrote on Bluesky on Aug. 5.

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“Our boat rescued a stranded vessel last night and apparently we did that after the Coast Guard radioed Mark Zuckerberg’s yacht — which was closer — and they repeatedly refused to respond. (There was near unanimous booing when the captain announced this),” he said.

The Alaska Beacon reported that the spokesperson told them via email on Sunday that the yacht Launchpad did not initially hear the call for assistance.

“Mark and his family were not on board at the time of the incident. As the Coast Guard noted, the boat was not in distress, and by the time the crew reviewed the Coast Guard contact on a different radio channel from the one they were operating on, the assist was already underway. We’re grateful all parties are safe,” the email to the Alaska Beacon said.

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