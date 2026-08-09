‘No more caving’: Poilievre urges against concessions in U.S. trade talks

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Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is urging Prime Minister Mark Carney not to make any concessions in negotiations of a U.S. trade deal, saying he has “backed down” to multiple American demands.

The letter addressed to Carney by Poilievre and Conservative critic for Canada-U.S. relations Shuvaloy Majumdar comes as U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping 50 per cent tariffs are set to hit in 10 days.

“For the past year and a half, you have backed down to one American demand after another while getting nothing in return, with concession after concession,” Poilievre and Majumdar wrote.

They went on to cite the removal of the digital services tax, dropping retaliatory tariffs on most U.S. products under CUSMA and the revenue-sharing agreement on the Gordie Howe bridge.

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Earlier this week, Carney said Ottawa was seeking a “win-win deal” that includes steel, aluminum, forestry and automobile sector. He cautioned it was not clear if all would be achieved by Aug. 19, when the 50 per cent tariffs are set to be imposed, saying “we’ll see.”

Canada and Mexico both indicated last month that they want to see CUSMA, the trilateral North American trade pact, extended for another 16-year term. The United States instead opted to let the agreement move to rolling annual reviews.

1:19 ‘We’ll see’ if Canada, U.S. get a ‘win-win’ deal before Trump’s double tariff August deadline: Carney

But concerns have been raised by some sectors and provinces about what could be given in exchange, with supply management and the ban of U.S. alcohol from provincial shelves being cited as key irritants in negotiations.

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Trump last month signed three executive orders, each one using a different justification for the new tariff: the provincial and territorial boycotts on American alcohol products, Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts and quotas on American dairy imports under Canada’s supply management system.

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Canada’s dairy farmers have warned the federal government against any concessions involving their sector, with the country’s supply management system currently protecting them.

The prime minister has stressed, including on Thursday, that his government is “loyal” to the system.

Some provincial premiers have also said they aren’t backing down on U.S. alcohol bans and called for retaliatory measures such as dollar-for-dollar tariffs and threatening to withhold energy and critical mineral exports.

Last month, Carney told premiers retaliation remained a possibility but declined to specify exactly what the “full range” of options are.

In their letter, Poilievre and Majumdar said Canadians want a good deal now.

That deal, according to the pair, means zero tariffs on softwood lumber, an end to duties on steel and aluminum exports, a tariff-free auto pact, and a full exemption to the “Buy America” rules on infrastructure projects at all levels of government.

The Conservatives reiterated their call to strengthen Canada’s negotiating position with the creation of a strategic reserve of critical minerals, which would be open to countries that provide tariff-free access to their own markets.

“Canadians deserve a government that has the backbone to fight for our workers, our families, and every inch of our sovereignty,” Poilievre and Majumdar wrote. “No more caving.”

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“Before you concede anything else, Canadians deserve a good deal.”

—with files from The Canadian Press