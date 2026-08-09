First Nations chiefs in B.C. urge feds, Alberta to halt pipeline advancement

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12 comments

  1. J Crew
    August 9, 2026 at 7:32 pm

    Spot on Cory.

  2. Dave
    August 9, 2026 at 7:19 pm

    Canada owes First Nations nothing

  3. Antony muse
    August 9, 2026 at 7:16 pm

    I’m not for or against the pipeline; I could care less. But I’m getting really annoyed about having to “consult” First Nations about everything; name one country where the general population still lives hunter/gatherer lifestyles. In the end, colonialism comes for us all. I’m not for colonialism, in fact I hate having to get up and go to work every d@mn day. But you shouldn’t get to wipe your hands free of your obligations to capitalism just because you were here “first.” Just my 2 cents.

  4. Golfer1
    August 9, 2026 at 7:16 pm

    Stop whining! You will get big fat paycheques from this pipeline!

  5. Cory
    August 9, 2026 at 7:14 pm

    Do people actually believe that Canada has any impact on global emissions? If we don’t increase our GDP we Will become a 3rd world country , how about our government stop giving out money and see what happens.

  6. Alfie Mannion
    August 9, 2026 at 7:11 pm

    no thanks, sick and tired of the endless complaining, piss off

  7. Glen2
    August 9, 2026 at 6:52 pm

    The FN can go to —‘ Haven’t they held the country back long enough while they reap the benefits and bite our hands??

  8. Peedoddcitizen
    August 9, 2026 at 6:48 pm

    How does Alberta get to decide and spear head this through BC. It’s a joke. BC doesn’t want it. We’re on fire and can’t handle anymore. You want a pipeline, run it through your province and take it out else where. The West Coast isn’t yours, you shouldn’t be allowed to ruin it.

  9. Brian Pollock
    August 9, 2026 at 6:44 pm

    We all need to read Peter Best’s book
    There is no Difference.

  10. Casper AB
    August 9, 2026 at 6:35 pm

    Cut off the billions of dollars of indian support, the only ones getting the benefit are the chiefs, winter in florida etc, drive cadillacs etc, maybe they will loosen up on the pipelines.

  11. Blake
    August 9, 2026 at 6:27 pm

    Keep sniffing glue, all your good for

  12. Fed up
    August 9, 2026 at 6:16 pm

    Why is it that this entitled group would get preferential treatment over the good people of Canada? Imagine if we all participated equally not just one culture, Canadians need to vote to stop this.

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Canada

First Nations chiefs in B.C. urge feds, Alberta to halt pipeline advancement

By Fakiha Baig The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2026 5:59 pm
4 min read
Click to play video: 'Proposed West Coast pipeline clears major hurdle'
Proposed West Coast pipeline clears major hurdle
RELATED: Proposed West Coast pipeline clears major hurdle – Jul 4, 2026
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A group that represents numerous First Nations across British Columbia is calling on Ottawa and Alberta’s government to halt efforts to advance the West Coast pipeline, saying expanding the oil industry will accelerate climate change and disasters.

“The destructive and disastrous consequences of expanding fossil fuel production extend far beyond any single territory,” the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith.

“From catastrophic wildfires to destructive floods and rising seas, the impacts of climate change are already being felt across this country. Every new fossil fuel project deepens that crisis.”

The letter is signed by the group’s heads, including Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, and it said B.C. Premier David Eby also has a copy of it.

The letter came Sunday, a day after the B.C. government issued a state of emergency as more than 100 wildfires burned across the province, with one forcing nearly 25,000 people across two communities east of Vancouver to flee. Nearly half of the wildfires were burning out of control.

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The Indigenous group said it was also publishing the letter on International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on Sunday.

The group said it wanted to reaffirm that it’s against the pipeline because government has not consulted and co-operated in good faith with the First Nations, noting government has already developed the project’s corridor, named prospective development partners and is publicly promoting its economic case.

“Consultation cannot be meaningful if First Nations are invited only to discuss how a predetermined project will proceed,” it said.

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“Nor can equity ownership, loan guarantees, revenue-sharing, employment, or other proposed benefits be treated as substitutes for consent.”

Carney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

Alberta’s Ministry of Indigenous Relations said in an email Sunday that the pipeline will provide long-term benefits for Indigenous communities, and create jobs and energy security.

“The West Coast oil pipeline submission is currently under review by the Major Projects Office, which will consult with Indigenous communities as part of determining whether the project is in the national interest,” said press secretary Karah Folk.

Click to play video: 'Energy industry mixed on Alberta’s pipeline proposal'
Energy industry mixed on Alberta’s pipeline proposal

“Our government remains committed to ongoing dialogue with First Nations and all partners as this work continues.”

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The roughly 1,250-kilometre West Coast pipeline would carry upwards of one-million barrels of crude oil per day from Bruderheim, Alta., to a port near Delta, B.C., for shipment to international markets.

The Alberta government is listed as the pipeline project’s proponent. The pipeline would be owned by Trans Mountain, the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission and Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

Ottawa took a step last week toward giving the proposed project a national interest designation under the Building Canada Act, which would allow government to fast-track the pipeline and skirt some environmental laws.

The government said it is accepting public feedback until mid-September on the designation.

An Alberta government website said it’s expecting to receive the designation on October 1.

“Following Indigenous consultation and once all approvals and permits are in place, construction could start as early as September 1, 2027,” it said.

Ottawa and Alberta have agreed the pipeline would be conditional on a carbon storage project called Pathways, and vice versa. Pathways, which is owned by various companies, would prevent emissions from increased oil production from entering the atmosphere. It involves a pipeline network that would carry carbon emissions from several sites in northern Alberta to an underground storage hub near Cold Lake, Alta.

A think tank called the Canadian Climate Institute said in July, however, that  emissions from the increased production that a new West Coast pipeline would enable far eclipse what Pathways would prevent from entering the atmosphere.

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The West Coast pipeline is among several projects that have been approved or proposed under Carney’s Major Projects Office, which is headquartered in Calgary.

Ottawa has said the projects are meant to be of national interest and strengthen Canada’s autonomy, provide economic benefits, advance Indigenous interests and meet Canada’s climate change goals in a rapidly shifting global landscape.

The Building Canada Act outlines the projects’ regulatory pathway.

The Conservatives helped the government pass the Building Canada Act more than a year ago and the government has so far moved three projects toward the national interest designation under the act.

Those projects are the Grays Bay road and port project in Nunavut, the Mackenzie Valley Highway in the Northwest Territories and the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s deep geological repository in northern Ontario.

— With files from Lauren Krugel and David Baxter

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