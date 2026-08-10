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Canada

Conservation officers continue search for bear after Maple Ridge girl attacked

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted August 10, 2026 10:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Search continues for black bear after attack on 3-year-old girl'
Search continues for black bear after attack on 3-year-old girl
A harrowing black bear attack on a young girl in Maple Ridge has neighbours on high alert. Grace Ke has the latest on the search for the animal.
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Conservation officers are still searching for a bear that attacked a three-year-old girl in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday morning.

Neighbours are being told to stay clear of the area around the 12300 block of 240 Street.

Anaiyah Lekei is now recovering after surgery. The bear clawed and bit her several times on the head, neck and back.

Her mother said she was on her patio when the bear attacked.

“Suddenly, she started screaming just the blood-curdling scream and my husband was able to get to the patio first,” Andrea Lekei said.

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“He was able to get the bear off of her. She was under the bear and the bear had already attacked and was mauling her and was about to go down for another bite and he was able to get the bear off of her.”

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Anaiyah’s mother and grandmother tried to stop the bleeding with towels while her father scared the bear off, eventually shooting it between the eyes with a bow and arrow.

Click to play video: 'Child attacked by bear in Maple Ridge'
Child attacked by bear in Maple Ridge

The bear ran off. About 30 minutes later, RCMP shot a black bear in a neighbour’s yard, but a necropsy determined it was not the same bear from Sunday’s attack.

Neighbours say there are a number of bears in the area, some of whom have cubs with them.

Anaiyah was airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the family.

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