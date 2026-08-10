Air Canada flights resume following Typhoon Dolphin in southern China

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Air Canada says scheduled flights to China have resumed following the impact of Typhoon Dolphin, which forced hundreds of flight cancellations from carriers in the region over the weekend.

“Typhoon Dolphin resulted in the cancellation of flights AC25 from Vancouver to Shanghai on Aug. 8 and AC26 from Shanghai to Vancouver on Aug. 9. Our flights to Shanghai on Aug. 9 were also delayed until the strongest winds had subsided,” Air Canada spokesperson Sean Davidson said.

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“The worst of the storm has now passed, and our flights are operating.”

Davidon also added that the airline “monitor[s] weather events around the world and make operational decisions with safety as our top priority.”

The brunt of the typhoon hit just north of the main island of Okinawa with maximum winds of 144 km/h (89 mph) as of Friday afternoon, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

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The Naha Airport on Okinawa Island said it closed Friday and all domestic and international flights in and out of Naha had been cancelled.