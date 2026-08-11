Curaleaf looks to buy Aurora Cannabis, takes bid directly to shareholders

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Curaleaf Holdings Inc. says it intends to launch a takeover bid for Edmonton-based cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Curaleaf said in a news release on Tuesday it plans to make an offer to purchase all of Aurora’s issued and outstanding common shares.

If successful, the move would create a combined cannabis company with a footprint in 17 countries across Europe, North America and other international markets, it said.

The Stamford, Conn.-based company said it is going public with its plan after multiple attempts to negotiate privately with Aurora’s leadership were unsuccessful.

It said Aurora’s board refused to engage in discussions after Curaleaf chief executive Boris Jordan sent a formal letter of intent on June 23 outlining the company’s proposal. Curaleaf said it sent a follow-up letter on July 7, but Aurora has been “unwilling to engage in constructive discussions” to date.

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“We were very disappointed that the board refused to meaningfully engage,” Jordan said in a news release.

“We will now take our proposal directly to Aurora shareholders because the premium is significant, the strategic rationale is compelling, and further delay is unjustified.”

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“Curaleaf remains ready to engage constructively with Aurora’s board to advance this value-maximizing transaction, and we are prepared to move quickly toward a definitive agreement.”

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A representative for Aurora Cannabis did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but on Tuesday afternoon the company issued a statement on the unsolicited takeover bid.

“Contrary to the assertion that Aurora refused to engage, Aurora’s lead independent director did correspond with Curaleaf’s CEO, including as recently as July 24, 2026, noting that Aurora was focused on continuing to execute on its business plan over the short to medium term, and did not discourage an ongoing dialogue between the parties going forward,” the company said.

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Aurora said its board intends to form a special committee to consider Curaleaf’s proposal and whether it’s the best interests of the company and all stakeholders.

“No decision has been made with respect to the proposal, and there can be no assurance that the proposal will result in any transaction.

“Aurora continues to operate its business as usual while executing on its announced strategic plans.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Aurora continues to operate its business as usual while executing on its announced strategic plans."

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Curaleaf said its offer would provide Aurora shareholders with US$4.00 per share, plus US$0.75 cash for each share — a proposal Aurora is discouraging its shareholders from entertaining.

“Aurora shareholders do not need to take any action at this time,” the Edmonton-based company said in its response, adding it will not make any further public comment unless it determines “additional disclosure is in the best interests of shareholders or required by law.”

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While Curaleaf’s interest in pursuing a bid is encouraging, the offer as it stands “undervalues the long-term potential of Aurora’s business,” said a note published Tuesday by TD Cowen analysts Derek Lessard and Ryan Neal.

“We believe that the proposed consideration does not fully capture Aurora’s long-term intrinsic value.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We believe that the proposed consideration does not fully capture Aurora's long-term intrinsic value."

“We believe (Aurora’s) market leadership in medical cannabis, high-quality product portfolio, strong balance sheet, and proven ability to navigate complex international regulatory requirements position the company to create significantly greater value over time.”

Jordan said that merging the companies would “unlock value” by combining Curaleaf’s global distribution platform with Aurora’s leading international medical cannabis franchise and its cultivation and manufacturing capacity.

The companies generated more than US$1.5 billion in revenue combined over the last 12 months, the news release noted, and Curaleaf expects the proposed takeover to generate at least US$40 million of annual cost synergies.

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“We believe this combination represents a win-win for Curaleaf and Aurora shareholders,” said Jordan.

“We are offering Aurora shareholders a unique opportunity to participate in a more highly diversified global platform and increase their exposure to U.S. regulatory tailwinds.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We are offering Aurora shareholders a unique opportunity to participate in a more highly diversified global platform and increase their exposure to U.S. regulatory tailwinds."

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News