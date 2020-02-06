Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 6 2020 11:51pm 01:50 Aurora Cannabis laying off workers, CEO to step down Aurora Cannabis revealed on Thursday that its CEO is stepping aside and hundreds of jobs are being eliminated as the cannabis firm goes through a restructuring process. Quinn Ohler has details. Aurora Cannabis laying off 500 people, CEO to step down <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6519559/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6519559/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?