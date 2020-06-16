Menu

Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis president Steve Dobler to step down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2020 10:38 am
Updated June 16, 2020 10:39 am
Aurora Cannabis laying off workers, CEO to step down
WATCH ABOVE: (Feb. 6, 2020) Aurora Cannabis revealed on Thursday that its CEO is stepping aside and hundreds of jobs are being eliminated as the cannabis firm goes through a restructuring process. Quinn Ohler has details.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. says co-founder Steve Dobler will retire as president and as a director of the company at the end of the month.

Dobler has held the roles at the cannabis company since December 2014.

READ MORE: Aurora Cannabis sees $137.4M net loss, $75.2M revenue in Q3

With the retirement of Dobler, the board will have nine directors.

The move follows the departure of founder Terry Booth, who stepped down as chief executive earlier this year.

READ MORE: Aurora Cannabis laying off 500 people, CEO to step down

Aurora announced in February that it was taking $1 billion in writedowns and would lay off 500 employees as part of a shakeup to its spending plans.

In May, the company announced it was entering the U.S. market with the acquisition of hemp-based cannabidiol company Reliva LLC.

