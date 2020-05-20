Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis to enter U.S. market with $40 million of acquisition of CBD brand Reliva

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2020 7:51 pm
Updated May 20, 2020 7:52 pm
Cannabis seedlings are shown at the new Aurora Cannabis facilty, Friday, November 24, 2017 in Montreal. .
Cannabis seedlings are shown at the new Aurora Cannabis facilty, Friday, November 24, 2017 in Montreal. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it is entering the U.S. market by acquiring hemp-based cannabidiol company Reliva LLC.

Edmonton-based Aurora will acquire all of the issued and outstanding membership interests of Reliva, while Reliva members will receive roughly US$40 million in Aurora’s common shares.

READ MORE: Aurora Cannabis sees $137.4M net loss, $75.2M revenue in Q3

If Reliva achieves certain financial targets, the transaction includes a potential earn-out of up to a maximum US$45 million payable in Aurora shares, cash or a combination over the next two years.

The transaction is subject to closing conditions, but is expected to be complete by June.

Aurora says it was attracted to Reliva because of its management team’s experience selling and marketing regulated consumer packaged goods, its relationships with critical trade partners that provide a U.S. national distribution footprint and its financial discipline.

Story continues below advertisement

The deal comes months after Aurora embarked on a restructuring plan that involved taking $1 billion in writedowns and laying off 500 employees.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis laying off workers, CEO to step down
© 2020 The Canadian Press
BusinessAlberta economymoneyInvestingAurora CannabisCBDCannabidiolAurora Cannabis Inc.hemp-based cannabidiolRelivaReliva LLC
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.