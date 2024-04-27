Premier Moe responds to Trudeau’s ‘good luck with that’ comment

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Wednesday that the Canada Revenue Agency is “very, very good” at getting the money it’s owed.

On Saturday, Premier Moe responded to the prime minister’s comments on the Roy Green Show, saying to Trudeau, “The CRA, I don’t think they are able to come after the province of Saskatchewan.”

“It’s our position that we paid all the tax that is owing so the threat is not a threat at all,” said Premier Moe. “(The) prime minister thinks he’s going to start sending agencies after provinces that had unanimous votes in their legislation … he may have his views. I believe he’s wrong with those views.”

On Wednesday at a press conference in Oakville, Ont., Trudeau said, “CRA will go through its proper judicial legal processes and has no doubt it will get there eventually.”

“Premier Moe has decided that he doesn’t want to pay the money to the CRA that he is owing. We’re not going to penalize the people of Saskatchewan or in any jurisdiction for that because we have faith in CRA … to collect the money that is owed,” Trudeau said.

“I don’t know about you, but having an argument with CRA about not wanting to pay your taxes is not a position I want anyone to be in. Good luck with that, Premier Moe.”

The jurisdictional spat began when the Liberals created a temporary exemption to the carbon price for home heating oil.

— with files from The Canadian Press