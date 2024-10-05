Menu

Entertainment

Keanu Reeves crashes car in racing debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 5, 2024 12:38 pm
1 min read
Keanu Reeves drives during the GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. View image in full screen
Keanu Reeves drives during the GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Hollywood star Keanu Reeves made his professional auto racing debut on Saturday in an event in which The Matrix star crashed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Reeves had a single-car crash a little more than halfway through the 45-minute race. He spun into the grass without a collision on the exit of Turn 9 with 21 minutes remaining.

Reeves, who qualified 31st out of the 35 cars, ran as high as 21st and successfully avoided a first lap crash in Turn 14. Reeves finished 25th.

Reeves, who is 60 years old, is competing at Indianapolis in Toyota GR Cup, a Toyota spec-racing series and a support series for this weekend’s Indy 8 Hour sports car event. He has a second race Sunday.

Reeves is driving the No. 92 BRZRKR car, which is promoting his graphic novel “The Book of Elsewhere.” He is teammates with Cody Jones from “Dude Perfect.”

Reeves has previous racing experiencing as a former participant in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in the celebrity race. Reeves won the event in 2009.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

