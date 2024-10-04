Menu

Crime

Toronto woman charged with 3 murders in 3 days across southern Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 4, 2024 3:23 pm
2 min read
30-year-old Sabrina Kauldhar has been charged with three separate homicides. View image in full screen
30-year-old Sabrina Kauldhar has been charged with three separate homicides. NRP / Handout
Three police forces in Ontario have charged a 30-year-old Toronto woman with murder after two men and a woman were found dead over three days in different cities.

Police officers in Toronto, Niagara Falls and Hamilton have all been investigating suspected homicides this week, leading them to conclude the same Toronto woman may be behind the three killings in three days.

The two police forces have laid first-degree murder charges connected to killings they believe were random, while Toronto police homicide detectives are charging the same woman with the second-degree murder of someone they believe she knew.

The first incident occurred in Toronto, near Keele and Dundas streets, just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Police said they found a still-unidentified woman dead in a home with signs of trauma on her body.

The next day, before 3 p.m., police say they were called to John Allan Park in Niagara Falls after reports of a disturbance. Officers found a man suffering critical injuries who, despite the attempts of first responders, died at the scene.

And then, on Thursday, Oct. 3, Hamilton police rushed to a parking lot off MacNab Street North, where they found an unresponsive male victim who had been stabbed. Police said he was taken to hospital, where he died.

Investigators with Toronto police said the detectives’ working understanding was that the Toronto victim was known to the woman, while the two other deaths were believed to be “randomly targeted.”

Toronto police said detectives involved were able to “link the homicide” in Hamilton with the death in Niagara Falls.

“An additional link was made to the active homicide investigation from October 1 in Toronto,” the force said.

The accused was identified as Sabrina Kauldhar, a  30-year-old woman from Toronto. She faces a second-degree murder charge in Toronto and a first-degree murder charge each from Niagara Regional Police and Hamilton police.

She is in the custody of Niagara Regional Police and was arrested in Burlington, Ont.

“This remains an ongoing investigation by Homicide detectives; as they continue to determine the timeline of events,” Toronto police said.

