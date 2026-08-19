Trump’s tariff pause doesn’t bring trade certainty, industry groups say

SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


8 comments

  1. MAGA Lover
    August 19, 2026 at 10:25 am

    @Roy – I voted for Trump in 2016, 2020, & 2024. Totally feel great about it. He took away many problems at the USA/Mexico border.

  2. Blake Roberts
    August 19, 2026 at 10:23 am

    I wonder if Carney will try to lie about this trade deal just like he did with the Gordy Howe bridge deal.

  3. Roy DePape
    August 19, 2026 at 10:14 am

    What’s true today won’t necessarily be true tomorrow with Donald Trump. I wonder what his voters think of the job he is doing.

  4. Wayne Anixter
    August 19, 2026 at 10:11 am

    Carney doesn’t want to provide the trade deal details to Canadians as they will now he totally caved and sold out Canada. So much for no deal is better than a bad deal.

  5. F*CK I HATE TRUMP TDS AHHHHHHHHH!
    August 19, 2026 at 9:47 am

    Hohum, just another control measure by the King Lizard Lips The P*nis III.

  6. John
    August 19, 2026 at 9:40 am

    Since Carney is a liar, it would be nice if they would release the trade agreement on Friday so we can see how bad it is.
    Or we can find out the truth from Trump’s social media, like the bridge deal.

  7. OH man...
    August 19, 2026 at 9:39 am

    Dave
    August 19, 2026 at 9:13 am
    Oh well
    I hope evey single one of them loses their job, their home and everything else
    After almost 15yrs of decline extreme consequences is what it appears its going to take for Canadians to pull their heads out of their back ends

    hey Dave, not all Canadians voted for the Liberals’ ok. Id appreciate it if you stopped lumping us all together with the f*scist azzholes who did.
    Thanks. You can stuff your head back in their now…

  8. Dave
    August 19, 2026 at 9:13 am

    Oh well
    I hope evey single one of them loses their job, their home and everything else
    After almost 15yrs of decline extreme consequences is what it appears its going to take for Canadians to pull their heads out of their back ends

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trump’s tariff pause doesn’t bring trade certainty, industry groups say

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted August 19, 2026 9:10 am
4 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump pauses tariffs on Canada, cites pending trade deal'
Trump pauses tariffs on Canada, cites pending trade deal
WATCH ABOVE: Trump pauses tariffs on Canada, cites pending trade deal
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump’s pause on his proposed 50 per cent tariffs against Canada brings “relief” for businesses, but the uncertainty over the trade relationship continues, some industry groups said.

“Let’s be clear: the tariff delay provides relief on both sides of the border. Businesses may not be closing up shop with this news, but an extension doesn’t bring the certainty that a signed interim deal would,” said Candaice Lang, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in a statement.

With less than two hours to go before the deadline for his new tariffs, Trump took to his preferred social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday night to announce that the levies had been paused since a deal could be on the table.

“I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!” Trump wrote in his post.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Mark Carney did not mention a deal on the table but added that Canada and the United States had made “substantial progress” in trade negotiations, but “important work still needs to be done.”

Story continues below advertisement

Washington had agreed to pause the tariffs until Friday while talks continue, Carney said.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Canadian businesses need stability, Lang said.

“We know that stability is in short supply and businesses will take any ounce they can get. This limbo state is not anyone’s preferred outcome — time is of the essence,” she said.

The removal of tariffs would be a step in “the right direction,” said Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, in a statement.

“But we need to see if progress was made on the existing sectoral tariffs (steel, aluminum, lumber, autos) to fully evaluate any overall interim deal,” Kelly added.

The news of the pause is “welcome” but the threat of tariffs and uncertainty are “damaging,” said Dennis Darby, president and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters.

“Businesses cannot confidently make long-term decisions about production, hiring, technology adoption and capital investment without knowing the conditions under which they will trade with their largest market,” Darby said.

“Delay may buy time, but it does not remove the damage caused by uncertainty,” he added.

Negotiators should not only use the next three days to prevent the new 50 per cent tariffs, but also negotiate an end to the sectoral tariffs on steel, aluminum, lumber, autos and auto parts, he added.

Story continues below advertisement

While sectoral tariffs on Canadian lumber is a major sticking point in the negotiations, reducing barriers would “strengthen businesses on both sides of the border,” the Forest Products Association of Canada said.

“Canada and the United States share a deeply integrated forest-products market, and greater certainty would benefit workers, communities and customers across North America,” the group said.

A key trade irritant for the U.S. is the provincial boycott on American liquor, which the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States says has caused exports of American spirits to drop by more than 70 per cent.

“As discussions continue over the next few days, we encourage leaders on both sides of the border to reach a negotiated solution that gets American spirits back on retail shelves in all Canadian provinces and returns the spirits sector to a zero-for-zero tariff framework,” said Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, after Trump’s announcement.

The odds of securing a comprehensive trade deal before the U.S. midterm elections in November went up after Tuesday’s developments, said Scotiabank economist Derek Holt.

“If a deal that extends CUSMA and lowers uncertainty in a meaningful way were to be achieved, then it would be positive for Canadian economic growth and negligible for US growth,” Holt said in a note.

“It would buoy market and business sentiment toward Canada. It could put at ease consumer worries,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar appreciated slightly against the U.S. dollar following Trump’s announcement.

Following Trump’s social media post, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement that the trade deal “will include comprehensive market access for all American goods, economic security commitments, digital trade alignment, and many important provisions that will continue to protect our market and American workers, along with our Canadian partners.”

Trump also revived talk of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was shelved after a 2021 executive order from then-U.S. President Joe Biden.

“The great Keystone XL Pipeline, long ago killed by Sleepy Joe Biden, may be awoken from the grave!” Trump said, later posting an AI-generated image of him pulling the pipeline out of a grave.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Sales will inevitably plummet’: Canadian businesses brace for Trump’s 50% tariffs'
‘Sales will inevitably plummet’: Canadian businesses brace for Trump’s 50% tariffs

The pause came after Trump and Carney spoke over the phone on Tuesday afternoon, and Greer met with Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and chief negotiator Janice Charette, who are leading Canada’s trade efforts in Washington.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices