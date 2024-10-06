SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Abbotsford West

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Graeme Hutchison
    Graeme Hutchison
    NDP
  • Korky Neufeld
    Korky Neufeld
    Conservative
  • James Davison
    James Davison
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Abbotsford West is a provincial riding located in the Maple Ridge and Fraser Valley region.

This riding was represented by BC Liberal Party MLA Michael de Jong who first took office in a 1994 by-election. De Jong collected 8,880 votes, winning 45.51 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

De Jong did not run in the 2024 provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Abbotsford West during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Graeme Hutchison

Conservative: Korky Neufeld

Independent: James Davison

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices