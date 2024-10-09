BC election 2024: Find your riding, local candidates

Ahead of the BC election on Oct. 19, Global News has profiled all 93 ridings in the province so you can find your riding, learn more about the local candidates running in your riding and see how your riding has voted in past elections.
Many voters have seen changes to their riding for the 2024 election.
Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.
After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.
In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.
Use the lookup tool below to find your BC riding before you head to the polls on Oct. 19. Right click to open the riding in a new tab.
List of all BC ridings in the 2024 election
Abbotsford South
Abbotsford West
Abbotsford-Mission
Boundary-Similkameen
Bulkley Valley-Stikine
Burnaby Centre
Burnaby East
Burnaby North
Burnaby South-Metrotown
Burnaby-New Westminster
Cariboo-Chilcotin
Chilliwack North
Chilliwack-Cultus Lake
Columbia River-Revelstoke
Coquitlam-Burke Mountain
Coquitlam-Maillardville
Courtenay-Comox
Cowichan Valley
Delta North
Delta South
Esquimalt-Colwood
Fraser-Nicola
Juan de Fuca-Malahat
Kamloops Centre
Kamloops-North Thompson
Kelowna Centre
Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream
Kelowna-Mission
Kootenay Central
Kootenay-Monashee
Kootenay-Rockies
Ladysmith-Oceanside
Langford-Highlands
Langley-Abbotsford
Langley-Walnut Grove
Langley-Willowbrook
Maple Ridge East
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows
Mid Island-Pacific Rim
Nanaimo-Gabriola Island
Nanaimo-Lantzville
Nechako Lakes
New Westminster-Coquitlam
North Coast-Haida Gwaii
North Island
North Vancouver-Lonsdale
North Vancouver-Seymour
Oak Bay-Gordon Head
Peace River North
Peace River South
Penticton-Summerland
Port Coquitlam
Port Moody-Burquitlam
Powell River-Sunshine Coast
Prince George-Mackenzie
Prince George-North Cariboo
Prince George-Valemount
Richmond Centre
Richmond-Bridgeport
Richmond-Queensborough
Richmond-Steveston
Saanich North and the Islands
Saanich South
Salmon Arm-Shuswap
Skeena
Surrey North
Surrey South
Surrey-City Centre
Surrey-Cloverdale
Surrey-Fleetwood
Surrey-Guildford
Surrey-Newton
Surrey-Panorama
Surrey-Serpentine River
Surrey-White Rock
Vancouver-Fraserview
Vancouver-Hastings
Vancouver-Kensington
Vancouver-Langara
Vancouver-Little Mountain
Vancouver-Point Grey
Vancouver-Quilchena
Vancouver-Renfrew
Vancouver-South Granville
Vancouver-Strathcona
Vancouver-West End
Vancouver-Yaletown
Vernon-Lumby
Victoria-Beacon Hill
Victoria-Swan Lake
West Kelowna-Peachland
West Vancouver-Capilano
West Vancouver-Sea to Sky
-with development from Max Hartshorn
