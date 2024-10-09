BC election 2024: Find your riding, local candidates

See more sharing options

Ahead of the BC election on Oct. 19, Global News has profiled all 93 ridings in the province so you can find your riding, learn more about the local candidates running in your riding and see how your riding has voted in past elections.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

4:24 B.C. election leaders’ debate: Who came out on top?

Use the lookup tool below to find your BC riding before you head to the polls on Oct. 19. Right click to open the riding in a new tab.

List of all BC ridings in the 2024 election

-with development from Max Hartshorn