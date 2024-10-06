BC election 2024 results: Esquimalt-Colwood

Send this page to someone via email

Esquimalt-Colwood is a provincial riding located on Vancouver Island. This riding was represented by BC NDP MLA Mitzi Dean who first took office in 2017. Dean collected 15,070 votes, winning 59.32 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Dean is not running in the 2024 provincial election.

This new riding was created out of parts of Esquimalt-Metchosin and a part of Victoria-Beacon Hill.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Esquimalt-Colwood during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.