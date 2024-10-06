SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Surrey-City Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Amna Shah
    Amna Shah
    NDP
  • Zeeshan Wahla
    Zeeshan Wahla
    Conservative
  • Colin Boyd
    Colin Boyd
    Green
  • Ryan Abbott
    Ryan Abbott
    Communist Party of BC
  • Saeed Naguib
    Saeed Naguib
    Independent
Surrey-City Centre is a provincial riding located in the Metro Vancouver, Surrey region.

This new riding was created mostly out of parts of Surrey-Whalley, Surrey-Green Timbers and a small section of Surrey-Guildford. All were won by the NDP in the 2020 provincial election.

There is no incumbent MLA running here. New Democrat Bruce Ralston served as the Surrey-Whalley MLA from 2005 until 2024.

This new riding was created mostly out of parts of Surrey-Whalley, Surrey-Green Timbers and a small section of Surrey-Guildford.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Surrey-City Centre during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Amna Shah

Conservative: Zeeshan Wahla

Green: Colin Boyd

Communist Party of BC: Ryan Abbott

Independent: Saeed Naguib

