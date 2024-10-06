BC election 2024 results: Surrey-City Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey-City Centre is a provincial riding located in the Metro Vancouver, Surrey region.

This new riding was created mostly out of parts of Surrey-Whalley, Surrey-Green Timbers and a small section of Surrey-Guildford. All were won by the NDP in the 2020 provincial election.

There is no incumbent MLA running here. New Democrat Bruce Ralston served as the Surrey-Whalley MLA from 2005 until 2024.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Surrey-City Centre during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.