B.C. election results: Live numbers from the 2024 vote

It is voting day in B.C. as people head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2024 provincial election.

Voters will elect 93 members of the Legislative Assembly to serve in the 43rd B.C. parliament.

A party needs 47 seats to form a majority government.

Election day coverage

Global News has robust coverage online and on the air all night, through both television and radio broadcasts.

Starting at 7 p.m., right after the News Hour, our anchors, reporters and two panels of experts will break down the results as they come in and look at what it means for British Columbians.

Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui and Keith Baldrey will be anchoring the coverage from the Global BC studios.

Reporter Richard Zussman will be providing results as they come in.

Sarah MacDonald will be at the BC NDP headquarters, Jordan Armstrong will be at the BC Conservative headquarters and Kylie Stanton will be at the BC Green Party headquarters.

You can also watch our live coverage on our YouTube channel.

Find your riding

To get specific results about your riding, use our riding look-up tool.

Each profile includes a list of the candidates, past election results and a brief history of the constituency.

B.C. election 2024

Many voters have seen changes to their riding for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.