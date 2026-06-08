Louise Arbour to be installed as Canada’s new governor general

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1 comment

  1. adenglobal
    June 8, 2026 at 8:49 am

    We are looking for someone who can lend our holding company 175,000 US dollars.

    We are looking for an investor who can lend our holding company 175,000 US dollars.

    We are looking for an investor who can invest 175,000 US dollars in our holding company.

    If you lend our holding company 175,000 US dollars, I will return your money to you as 350,000 US dollars on 30/03/2027.

    If you invest 175,000 US dollars in our holding company, I will return your money to you as 350,000 US dollars on March 30, 2027.

    I will return your money to you as 350,000 US dollars on March 30, 2027.

    I will repay the 175,000 US dollars you lent to our holding company as a loan to you as 350,000 US dollars on March 30, 2027.

    We will use the 175,000 US dollars you invested in our holding company to grow our business, and on March 30, 2027, we will return your money to you as 350,000 US dollars.

    I will return the 175,000 US dollars you invested in our holding company to you as 350,000 US dollars on March 30, 2027.

    You will receive your money back as 350,000 US dollars on March 30, 2027.

    I will refund your money to you as 350,000 US dollars on March 30, 2027.

    You will be earning twice as much in a few months.

    You will have doubled your money in a few months.

    So how will we increase your money?

    With the 175,000 US dollars you lent to our holding company, we will establish an artificial food production company.

    With the 175,000 US dollars you invested in our holding company, we will establish an artificial food production company.

    With the 175,000 US dollars you invested in our holding company, we will establish an artificial food company that produces tastier, higher quality, healthier, protein-rich, and nutritious food products.

    In the artificial food company we will establish, we will use the genetics of animals, vegetables, plants, and fruits to artificially produce tastier, healthier, and protein-rich food products.

    We will produce a wide variety of artificial food products.

    We will produce fruits, vegetables, snacks, meat products, dairy products, artificial water, beverages, and other artificial products.

    Since the food products we will produce are artificial foods, we will have prevented famine.

    Many countries today are experiencing famine and drought; by establishing an artificial food company, we will be able to prevent both famine and drought.

    We will be able to produce more protein-rich, healthier, and tastier food products in a laboratory environment without the need for agriculture or animal husbandry.

    We will produce new types of fruits and vegetables; these new types of fruits and vegetables will greatly attract people’s attention.

    Thanks to our artificial food project, humanity will be able to easily produce food without agriculture and animal husbandry.

    As wars increase around the world, leading to increased famine, the artificial food products we will produce will be in high demand globally.

    By developing systems that can produce water from the air, we will also be able to prevent water scarcity.

    As our capital increases, we will open artificial food production facilities in all countries of the world. Our goal is to sell the artificial food products we produce to the whole world.

    The products we will produce will be longer-lasting, and because they will be longer-lasting, we will also save money. We will produce environmentally friendly products.

    Since the food products we will produce will be artificial foods, people will be able to consume the same fruits and vegetables in both summer and winter.

    People will be able to consume summer fruits and vegetables at cheap prices even in winter.

    We will sell the artificial food products we produce at a low price, so people will be able to buy healthier, tastier, higher-quality, and longer-lasting food products at a low price, and in this way, we will prevent global food shortages.

    The products we produce will have a long shelf life; since we will be producing long-lasting food products, they will be environmentally friendly, and in this way, we will also save money.

    Thanks to our artificial food project, people will now be able to consume high-quality food products at affordable prices.

    How will we market the artificial food products we produce?

    We will sell the artificial food products we produce internationally to the whole world.

    By selling our artificial food products internationally, we will generate more profit.

    We will ensure that our products are sold internationally by using 13 different methods.

    We will market our product using 13 different methods.

    1. Method: By making agreements with supermarkets, grocery stores, and food retailers in many countries, we will ensure that our products are sold by supermarkets and all retailers in many countries.

    2. Method: As our capital increases, we will open our own markets worldwide to sell our artificial food products directly to consumers.

    3. Method: We will launch a dedicated e-commerce website for our artificial food products. This platform will allow customers worldwide to purchase our products online, which will significantly boost our global sales volume.

    4. Method: We will offer our artificial food products for sale on the online sales sites of many countries.

    5. Method: By selling our products to wholesalers in many countries, we will enable them to sell our products to local retailers in their own countries. Thanks to the wholesalers, our products will sell even faster.

    6. Method: We will implement a referral system. If people find customers for our products and help sell them, they will receive a 25% commission for each customer and thus earn income.

    7. Method: We will partner with high-reach influencers across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to promote our products. This strategy will allow us to leverage their large audiences and significantly increase our sales.

    8. Method: By utilizing advertising platforms such as YouTube Ads, Google Ads, and Facebook Ads, we will reach a global audience with our promotional videos, which will rapidly accelerate our sales growth.

    9. Method: We will attract millions of customers to our product using our own advertising techniques. Thanks to our strong advertising network, our artificial food products will sell quickly.

    10. Method: We will promote our artificial food products by placing posters in areas with high population density in many countries.

    11. Method: We will pay news and blog sites to advertise our product, thereby making it known to a large international audience.

    12. Method: We will send a promotional text about our product to millions of emails using email marketing.

    13. Method: We will advertise our product internationally on television channels.

    By using various advertising techniques, we will achieve significant profits within a few months, and our products will become even more popular internationally.

    How much profit will we make, on average, from the artificial food products we produce?

    We decided to enter the artificial food sector because it is an innovative sector; our goal is to become a pioneer in the artificial food sector.

    Our products will sell very well internationally because we will be producing healthier, tastier, more nutritious, and protein-rich artificial food products.

    Even if we sell 800,000 kilograms of tomatoes at 3 American dollars per kilogram in just 4 months, our earnings for those 4 months would amount to 2,400,000 American dollars.

    Just selling tomatoes alone would bring us millions of dollars in revenue within 4 months.

    Because we will be producing and selling not just tomatoes but also various types of artificial food products, we will generate billions of dollars in revenue within a few months.

    The artificial food products we will produce will be tastier, richer in protein, and healthier, so they will be in high demand internationally and will bring us billions of dollars in revenue.

    Since we will be producing new types of fruits and vegetables, it will attract a lot of interest from people and will increase our sales rate even more.

    We will open our first artificial food production company in Brazil.

    We will establish our first production company in Brazil because it is a country where we can both source production materials and make more sales.

    How can you contact us?

    For detailed information about our artificial food project, please send a message to my Telegram username or Signal contact number below. I will provide you with detailed information.

    To learn how you can lend our holding company 175,000 US dollars, please send a message to my Telegram username and Signal contact number below. I will provide you with detailed information.

    To learn how you can increase your money by investing 175,000 US dollars in our holding company, send a message to my Telegram username or Signal contact number below. I will provide you with detailed information.

    To learn how you can invest 175,000 US dollars in our holding company and participate in our artificial food project, please send a message to my Telegram username or Signal contact number below. I will provide you with detailed information.

    For more detailed information, please send a message to my Telegram username or Signal contact number below. I will provide you with detailed information.

    My Telegram username:
    @adenholding

    Signal contact number:
    +447842572711

    Signal username:
    adenholding.88

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Politics

Louise Arbour to be installed as Canada’s new governor general

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2026 8:16 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Louise Arbour replaces Mary Simon as Governor General of Canada'
Louise Arbour replaces Mary Simon as Governor General of Canada
Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour will be Canada’s next governor general, replacing Mary Simon in the role, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday – May 5, 2026
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Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour’s installation ceremony to become Canada’s 31st governor general is set to include a 21-gun salute, a poetry reading and two musical performances by Canadian artists.

Arbour will replace Mary Simon, who became Canada’s first Indigenous viceregal in 2021.

The ceremony, taking place at the Senate of Canada building, is expected to begin at about 10 a.m. Attendees will include Simon, Prime Minister Mark Carney, Chief Justice Richard Wagner, House of Commons Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia and National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak.

Before the ceremony begins, a qulliq — a traditional Inuit oil lamp — will be lit by an Inuk elder and will remain lit throughout the ceremony.

The event will include a musical performance by francophone artist Sara Dufour, who will sing “La Reine” by Les Cowboys Fringants. Anglophone artist Tyler Shaw will perform “Like Me and You” by Raffi.

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Chimwemwe Undi, Parliament’s poet laureate, will read her poem “Reasons,” which she wrote for the ceremony. A French translation of the poem will be read by a student from the Louise Arbour Elementary School in Ottawa.

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Arbour will give her first address to the nation as governor general during the ceremony, in which she is expected to outline her priorities for her time in office.

Click to play video: 'Who is Louise Arbour, Canada’s next governor general?'
Who is Louise Arbour, Canada’s next governor general?

Carney is also set to deliver a speech.

As Arbour ascends to the throne in the Senate chamber, a 21-gun salute will be fired from Parliament Hill.

At the same time, the Central Band of the Canadian Armed Forces will play “God Save the King” and the Governor General’s Flag will be raised on the Peace Tower.

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An accomplished former jurist, Arbour is fluently bilingual and served as UN human rights commissioner and chief prosecutor at The Hague.

Arbour, 79, was chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. She made history when she became the first to indict a sitting head of state — Serbia’s president Slobodan Milosevic — for crimes against humanity.

The Montreal native also secured the first conviction for genocide since the establishment of the 1948 Genocide Convention in the case of a former Rwandan mayor.

She also was first to prosecute sexual assaults as crimes against humanity.

King Charles approved Arbour’s appointment, the first since he took the throne in 2022.

Arbour met with King Charles at Buckingham Palace last week.

The role of governor general includes serving as commander-in-chief of the Canadian Armed Forces and representing Canada at home and abroad.

The official duties of a governor general include swearing cabinet ministers into office, proroguing and dissolving Parliament, making appointments on the prime minister’s advice and granting Royal Assent to turn bills into law.

Carney said last week that Canada is grateful for Simon’s service and thanked her for her efforts to further Indigenous reconciliation.

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