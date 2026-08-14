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Politics

MLA Peter Milobar leaving BC Conservative Party, will sit as Independent

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 14, 2026 2:43 pm
1 min read
MLA Peter Milobar speaks during a press conference at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. View image in full screen
MLA Peter Milobar speaks during a press conference at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
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MLA Peter Milobar announced on Friday that he is leaving the BC Conservative Party and will sit as an Independent.

In a statement, Milobar said that since 2017, he has been entrusted by the residents of Kamloops and the surrounding area to be their voice in Victoria.

“I completely respect the vote of the membership, and that Kerry-Lynne Findlay has earned the right as leader to shape the party as she sees fit,” he said.

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“It has, however, become clear to me over the last few months that my values don’t align with this new direction.”

Milobar said he will now be sitting as an Independent in the legislature.

“What matters most to me hasn’t changed — serving the people of Kamloops Centre,” he added.

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“I’ll have more to say about the road ahead in the days to come.”

Click to play video: 'BC Conservative leadership hopeful Peter Milobar’s campaign manager steps down'
BC Conservative leadership hopeful Peter Milobar’s campaign manager steps down

Milobar ran for leader of the BC Conservative Party along with Findlay, Iain Black, Caroline Elliott and Yuri Fulmer.

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