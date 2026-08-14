B.C. government undergoes mini cabinet shuffle after finance minister cancer diagnosis

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B.C. Premier David Eby gave his cabinet a mini shuffle on Friday morning after his finance minister announced she has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Brenda Bailey said, “A few weeks ago, I was diagnosed with early-stage, treatable cancer and given a good prognosis for full recovery.

“I will be receiving treatment later this summer and anticipate returning to work in time for the fall legislative session.”

Eby said these changes allow Bailey to focus on her health.

“Brenda came to me with her diagnosis and her plan, and I told her to take the time she needs,” Eby said. “She’ll be back at the cabinet table this fall. These changes give her room to focus on getting well and give British Columbians continuity on the issues that matter most to them.”

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Health Minister Josie Osborne will take over as finance minister.

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Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon will take over as health minister and Bailey will take over the Jobs Ministry.

A political scientist says Osborne has a tough job ahead.

“My sense was that Josie Osborne struggled in health,” Hamish Telford, an associate professor in political science at the University of the Fraser Valley, said.

“Of course it is a very challenging ministry and going from health to finance is going to be very challenging. Health is the big spending ministry, and going from health to finance is going to be challenging. So after wanting more funds to run the health-care system for a long time, it’s going to be her job to turn people down.”