How Global News is covering the 2024 B.C. election

British Columbians are heading to the polls for a fall election on Saturday, Oct. 19, and Global News will have everything you need to make an informed decision.

Election night

On election night, Global News will have robust coverage online and on the air, through both television and radio broadcasts.

Starting at 7 p.m., right after the News Hour, our anchors, reporters and two panels of experts will break down the results as they come in and look at what it means for British Columbians.

Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui and Keith Baldrey will be anchoring the coverage from the Global BC studios.

Reporter Richard Zussman will be providing results as they come in.

Sarah MacDonald will be at the BC NDP headquarters, Jordan Armstrong will be at the BC Liberal headquarters and Kylie Stanton will be at the BC Green Party headquarters.

Get election results on TV

Global News will broadcast a provincewide Decision B.C. special that will have all the results and analysis on election night.

The special will start right after the News Hour and will run from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on all platforms.

Get election results online

You can also watch our live coverage on the Global News website and our YouTube channel.

Once polls close, log on to our website for real-time results from all 93 ridings.

Get election results on the radio

You can listen to live coverage of the election on CKNW News Talk 980.

Find your riding

To get specific results about your riding, use our riding look-up tool.

Each profile includes a list of the candidates, past election results and a brief history of the constituency.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.