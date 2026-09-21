Ed Sheeran breaks down during 1st concert amid Macklemore tour fallout

Ed Sheeran opened his concert Saturday with comments about Gaza after controversy swirled around his tour and supporting acts withdrew in solidarity with opener Macklemore, after the rapper was removed from the bill for comments he made on the tour stage in support of a Palestinian state.

Sheeran began the concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia alone on stage with no opener but he was joined by other musicians later in the show.

“This is not usually how I would open the show, but before I play some songs tonight, I hope it’s OK if I say a few words about this last week,” he began.

“I’m used to my music being criticized, and I’m always happy to take that because I’m lucky a lot of you like my stuff, and to be honest, I’m surprised. I’m not surprised that other people don’t. It’s normal. But this week, the criticism was about something much more important, and I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I’m so so sorry.”

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2:00 Ed Sheeran’s supporting acts quit tour over Macklemore’s removal

Sheeran said that he doesn’t want to “disappoint fans” and he never “wanted to be an activist musician.”

“But this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet. My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone, and that matters hugely to me. Honouring my commitment to my fans is also completely essential to who I am, and that is why I’m here tonight on my own and continuing my current tour,” the Shape of You singer told the crowd.

In a statement last week, Sheeran said the decision to remove Macklemore from the tour wasn’t his and placed blame on the promoter Messina Touring Group.

“I am deeply worried about the idea that venues should pre-approve content for performers,” Sheeran said on stage Saturday. “This happens in so many places that I perform around the world, but it should never happen in the free world.”

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“Now, I want to address the question of where I stand on Israel and Palestine, and whether my doing this concert here tonight implies where I stand,” he continued. “I have tried in my career not to be a political commentator of any kind, because I want my music and shows to be about unity, not division; about humanity, not politics. But this is a humanitarian issue, and I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore.

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“What happened in Israel and at the Nova Music Festival on October 7 was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain. What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic, unjustifiable, and disproportionate. My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians’ lives, of children’s lives,” Sheeran said. “The systemic injustice we’re seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked. I am already speaking to people across the spectrum to work out how to make a contribution that helps victims of these terrible times, and listening and learning because I do not know enough.”

The 35-year-old singer thanked his fans for standing by him, saying, “I honestly am so grateful that you’re here tonight with me. This concert is still a place where everyone is welcome, and everyone here can stand beside people that have opposing views, and everyone here can stand above people that they don’t agree with on everything, but they could all agree on singing these songs. And these songs are about love, hope, and unity.”

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Later during the concert, Sheeran became emotional and told his fans that “the last week of my life has been one of the worst weeks of my life.”

“Today has been one of the weirdest days of my life. Tonight has been honestly the best show of my life, the best show,” he said as he became emotional. “I really didn’t know whether this tour would be carrying on. I really didn’t know whether I’d even be getting on stage again, whether I even wanted to be an artist at all. In these situations, you really find out who your friends are, and it’s been a weird week.”

“Everyone’s telling me to cancel, and I’m feeling all of my friends and family and people I know abandon me. And I look at the end of the week, and I see 50,000 people who haven’t abandoned me. People will say what they want, but I am doing this for you. I love you,” Sheeran said.

“The world is a scary place right now. America is a scary place right now. This gives hope,” Sheeran said as he broke down in tears. “I hope you all have had fun.”

1:14 Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran tour after voicing support for Palestine

Sheeran’s comments before a nearly full stadium came after a tumultuous week that began with rapper Macklemore, Sheeran’s original U.S. opener, being dropped in response to exclaiming “Free Palestine” during a Sept. 5 show in New Jersey.

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Sheeran first broke his silence on the decision to drop Macklemore as the opener from the remaining dates of his Loop Tour last Tuesday.

The Shivers singer took to Instagram to share a statement, saying, “I am appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy. There are too many wars across the world causing immeasurable pain, none of which should be tolerated. Macklemore asked to join my tour last year and I agreed, because I respect him as an artist. As with all my support acts, I agree that they play a setlist of their choosing.”

Sheeran said that after Macklemore’s performances at his New Jersey shows, venues on his upcoming tour dates “communicated that they would pull shows if he was still supporting.”

“I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said. I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge. One of those people was Robert Kraft. I was also involved in direct talks with promoters along with activists on both sides to try and find a mutual resolution for all, but the venue’s and promoter’s decision was final,” Sheeran’s statement continued.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine. Macklemore’s contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me,” Sheeran added.

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Within hours of Sheeran’s statement Tuesday, his supporting acts withdrew.

Sheeran has performed many songs solo during his Loop Tour concerts, but was joined for several songs at each stop by the Irish folk band Beoga before they dropped out in support of Macklemore.

Macklemore was replaced by Danish band Lukas Graham and Irish singer Aaron Rowe before they backed out, and Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother and musical collaborator, was due to tour with Sheeran in South America later this year before he too dropped out last week.

Macklemore said Wednesday he is donating US$1 million to support Palestinian relief efforts and called on Kraft to match the gift; a spokesperson for Kraft told The Associated Press that the billionaire and Sheeran have each agreed to donate $2 million but have not specified where the money will be directed.

The Thrift Shop rapper first faced backlash after his onstage comments during his Sept. 4 set at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where he said “Free Palestine” before performing his protest song Hind’s Hall, about pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Columbia.

“To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters: criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is a criticism of you,” he said in his speech. “My message is for peace; love for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect and equality. So I say free Palestine, I say free Lebanon, I say free Cuba, I say free Congo, free Sudan, free all people in America living in fear of this terrorist organization, ICE. None of us will be free until we are all free.”

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—With files from The Associated Press