Chad Gilbert, New Found Glory’s founding guitarist, dead at 45

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Chad Gilbert, the founding member and lead guitarist of pop-punk band New Found Glory, has died at the age of 45.

New Found Glory and Gilbert’s wife Lisa Cimorelli confirmed his death in a joint statement on social media, writing, “On the morning of September 20th, Chad Everett Gilbert passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

“He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished. We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went,” the statement continued.

“The amount of visitors that crowded the hospital lobby at a moment’s notice is a testament to how beloved and cherished Chad was, and always will be.”

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“He was a legendary musician, but his favorite accomplishment was being a husband and father. His biggest dreams came true. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, his daughter, Lily, his mother, Jackie, and his brother, Brian,” the statement added.

The band, behind hits like My Friends Over You and Vicious Love, said that Gilbert’s “guitar playing, songwriting, humor, and relentless drive helped shape New Found Glory for nearly three decades.”

“Through more than a dozen albums, endless tours around the world, and more accolades than we ever could have imagined, Chad challenged all of us to grow as musicians, performers, and human beings. While we are devastated to lose him, we are so grateful for the incredible life he lived, the memories we shared, and the brotherhood we had,” his bandmates added.

“His influence will always be part of New Found Glory and his spirit will be felt on every stage we stand on, with every note we play,” New Found Glory’s statement concluded.

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Gilbert’s death comes six months after the guitarist revealed that he was battling cancer.

In April, Gilbert shared details about his cancer journey in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“It felt good to know that there’s still a battle to be going on and that I can recover from this and grow stronger from this,” he told the outlet at the time.

“I have my crying moments where, like everyone, I have to let it out,” he said. “But I like that we can turn it around into something positive… It’s always been just to inspire and grow a community of people that want to go to our shows and smile and have a good time.”

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Gilbert had been undergoing treatment for a rare adrenal cancer, metastatic pheochromocytoma, since 2021. Metastatic pheochromocytoma is a rare tumour that grows in an adrenal gland, according to the Mayo Clinic.

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The guitarist underwent emergency brain surgery in February after he collapsed at his home.

Following the surgery, Gilbert told People that his cancer diagnosis had changed to adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC), which is the most common primary adrenal gland cancer, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

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Fellow musicians shared tributes to Gilbert on social media after news of his passing spread.

Gilbert’s bandmate Jordan Pundik said the guitarist was “not only an inspiration to me but also to so many people.”

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“He always had a way of pushing me to be a better singer and frontman. He lived and breathed this band but he also lived and breathed for his family and friends,” Pundik added.

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus wrote, “Chad was the best friend to every person he met. The most positive and creative force in any room he walked into.”

“These past years he fought his sickness with the soul of a joyous, courageous warrior,” he continued. “With dignity, love, and gratitude. He never complained once, only kept saying how lucky he was. For everything. Today we lost a good one, and the world won’t be the same.”

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Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba said the band was “really struggling for the right words here.”

“Last night I said goodbye to a friend. I’ve known and loved Chad and the boys in New Found Glory for more than 30 years. I’ve watched them build a band, a following, a fan base, and a culture. And the whole time it felt like a family. They made me feel like I was part of it. I bet they made you feel that too,” the band added.

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“Today, the world lost a legend. RIP Chad,” the Offspring wrote.

A Day To Remember’s Jeremy McKinnon said, “You were like a big brother, always genuinely looking out for us all, while expecting nothing in return. From writing/producing in the back of our bus after shows, over FaceTime while you were on tour, to a tiny back room of my house. Your contributions to our career are incalculable.”

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Band Hawthorne Heights said Gilbert will always “be a constant source of inspiration to us, and countless others.”

“The music scene will be forever changed, and the hole can never be filled. Chad taught so many kids that hardcore music can have melody and be fun. We were some of those kids, and will continue to be,” the band added.

Yellowcard’s Ryan Key said that Gilbert was “the kind of friend most people don’t get to have in a lifetime.”

“I owe so much to him for encouraging me to keep going back in 2017 when Yellowcard broke up. The bear hugs I got every time I walked in his door will be around me forever. He brought me into the New Found Glory family at a time when I needed my friends so badly,” Key continued, “I looked to Chad as an example of how to stay positive in the most difficult times. I watched him fight his illness in awe of his strength and desire for life.”

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Gilbert was previously married to Paramore’s Hayley Williams. The pair began dating in late 2007 and got engaged in 2014. They were married in 2016 and formally announced that they had separated in 2017.

Gilbert is survived by his wife Lisa, daughter Lily, mother Jackie and brother Brian.