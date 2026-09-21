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Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog probing shooting near Belleville, Ont. synagogue

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 21, 2026 8:06 am
1 min read
Belleville shooting View image in full screen
Belleville police attend the scene of a shooting near Bleecker and Victoria avenues Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. Lexy Benedict/Global News
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Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a shooting near a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., sent an officer and a man to hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a statement Monday morning that the incident unfolded around 7 p.m. Sunday near the Sons of Jacob Synagogue at Victoria and Bleecker avenues.

The SIU said a Belleville police officer was near the synagogue, which is in a residential area, when gunfire erupted involving a man armed with a rifle.

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The 29-year-old man and one officer suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital. The officer is in critical-stable condition, and the man is in life-threatening condition, the SIU said.

The SIU will be providing more information at 11 a.m. ET.

The shooting unfolded during a gathering to mark Yom Kippur.

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Premier Doug Ford responded on X, saying that he was “disgusted by the shooting” and stands with the Jewish community in Belleville and across Ontario.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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