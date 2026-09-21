Ontario’s police watchdog probing shooting near Belleville, Ont. synagogue

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a shooting near a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., sent an officer and a man to hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a statement Monday morning that the incident unfolded around 7 p.m. Sunday near the Sons of Jacob Synagogue at Victoria and Bleecker avenues.

The SIU said a Belleville police officer was near the synagogue, which is in a residential area, when gunfire erupted involving a man armed with a rifle.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 29-year-old man and one officer suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital. The officer is in critical-stable condition, and the man is in life-threatening condition, the SIU said.

The SIU will be providing more information at 11 a.m. ET.

The shooting unfolded during a gathering to mark Yom Kippur.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Doug Ford responded on X, saying that he was “disgusted by the shooting” and stands with the Jewish community in Belleville and across Ontario.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.