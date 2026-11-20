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For the second time in a week, police in the Fraser Valley are investigating a group of youths accused of swarming a person with disabilities.

Five young people in Mission have been arrested after a video was circulated online of the alleged incident.

Police told Global News that the suspects are between 13 and 15 years old and cannot be identified.

The attack happened in late October at a skate park outside the Mission Leisure Centre.

Police say assault charges have been recommended against all five youths — including some who allegedly encouraged the attack rather than physically participating.

One youth is also facing a recommended charge for breaching a previous release order.

Dawn Hein, the CEO of the Mission Association for Community Living, told Global News that incidents like this one impact more than just the families of the people immediately involved.

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“I think that it can make people’s world smaller when families fear that their child cannot enjoy a community, enjoy a skate park because of their, you know, their diagnosis or disability,” she said.

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“I think young people with autism can be more vulnerable because they do experience and navigate social situations so differently at times. And then because they’re perceived as different, they can become targets and it breaks my heart because I feel like it makes people’s worlds smaller and it brings fear in.”

Hein said it should be a goal for everyone to create communities where every person can experience freedom and safety.

Mission Mayor Jag Gill agreed, saying no one should feel unsafe in the city’s public spaces.

“This is hard news for our whole community, and especially for the families of young people who use our parks every day,” he said in a statement.

2:04 Three arrested in Chilliwack youth swarming attack

This incident comes after a video went viral in Chilliwack showing a swarming attack on a young girl.

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Three young people have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault that was captured on video and circulated on social media.

Hein said she hopes that seeing videos like this will be a catalyst for change.

“Hopefully parents could respond by having meaningful conversations about how others are treated, how people who have exceptionalities are treated and I hope that if there is any good that comes of it, it will be that parents use this opportunity to talk to their children about empathy and about kindness and about respect,” she said.