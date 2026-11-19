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An Alberta man is facing a series of charges after a slow-going police pursuit of a stolen construction vehicle resulted in two officers being injured, before coming to an end in a slough.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the incident, which comes as RCMP says they’re seeing an increase in violence towards police.

The situation started Wednesday morning, when Calgary police called RCMP in Airdrie around 9 a.m. to give a heads up about a heavy equipment vehicle stolen from an equipment yard on the city’s southside that was making its way north on the QEII.

Mounties in the community about 10 kilometres north of Calgary immediately headed out to assist and due to the possible safety risk the front-end loader posed to other drivers on Alberta’s busiest highway, the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) also was deployed.

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Police said several resources sprang into action.

“We activated our real-time ops centre that was coordinating a response with a critical incident commander,” said Insp. Ryan Ayliff, officer in charge of the Alberta RCMP Critical Incident Program and Support Service.

“We were in constant contact with the Calgary Police Service and officers on the ground. We were able to coordinate our response between general duty, ERT, (police dog unit), crisis negotiators.”

RCMP provided images that were taken from a police drone that was also deployed, as seen below.

View image in full screen A Komatsu front-end loader stolen from Calgary got stuck in a slough near Airdrie during a police pursuit on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Alberta RCMP

A traffic stop was attempted on Highway 2, however police said the driver fled — albeit slowly, as the Komatsu WA470 wheel loader has a max speed of just under 40 km/h — and then entered City of Airdrie limits.

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The suspect drove around the south side of Airdrie and then headed back towards the city’s outskirts.

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The loader went south on 8th Street to Township Road 264, where police said he drove through several utility poles — knocking down power lines.

RCMP said the front-end loader then allegedly intentionally rammed a police ghost truck, injuring the two officers inside it, who then fired their guns. On Thursday, Ayliff said the two were recovering but could not go into detail about their injuries due to the ASIRT investigation.

View image in full screen A Komatsu front-end loader damaged an RCMP ghost vehicle during a police pursuit near Airdrie, Alta. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Alberta RCMP

The suspect then drove through a field, becoming stuck in a slough.

At 11:38 a.m., some two and a half hours after the police pursuit began, the suspect surrendered to police and was arrested. He suffered minor injuries during the incident, police said.

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What appeared to be bullet holes could be seen on the windshield of the vehicle in aerial photos supplied by RCMP.

At the Thursday news conference addressing both the police pursuit and a recent hostage situation in Airdrie, Ayliff said they’re two of the many dangerous calls police respond to each day in which resources such as the Critical Incident Program are called in.

“Although overall crime rates in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions have declined since 2023, front-line officers are facing increasingly dangerous encounters.

“On average each day, Alberta RCMP officers respond to 2.2 incidents involving violence against the police, 5.5 flights from police, and five firearm-related occurrences.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "On average each day, Alberta RCMP officers respond to 2.2 incidents involving violence against the police, 5.5 flights from police, and five firearm-related occurrences."

Violence against police continues to rise, Ayliff said, with instances of guns being fired at officers more than doubling since 2010.

“Attempts to disarm officers have increased by 138 per cent. Assaults on police involving weapons causing bodily harm are up 23 per cent and vehicle ramming incidents resulting in officer injuries continue to grow.”

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Those trends have driven increased demand for specialized resources like the unit Ayliff heads up.

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Over the past two years, RCMP said emergency response team deployments have gone up nearly 30 per cent and tactical support group deployments have increased 75 per cent.

“Despite these challenges, more than 99.9 per cent of interactions between police and the public remain peaceful,” Ayliff noted.

View image in full screen A Komatsu front-end loader stolen from Calgary got stuck in a slough near Airdrie during a police pursuit on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Alberta RCMP

Geoffrey Gaudet, 38, of Red Deer, was charged with attempted murder, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, resisting arrest, mischief, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

RCMP said the accused is “very well known” to police.

Gaudet appeared in an Airdrie courtroom on Thursday and police said he will return to the Court of Justice again on Friday.

Because the suspect was injured during the police response, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been asked to investigate what went down.

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In compliance with legislative requirements, the Police Review Commission CEO was immediately notified who deployed ASIRT to conduct an independent investigation.

Independent of ASIRT’s investigation, which Mounties said they are fully cooperating with, the RCMP said its internal review process has been implemented to gather a full account of what took place during this pursuit.