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A foreigner in Canada on a visitor visa has been charged with sexual assault, kidnapping and more after being arrested during a hostage situation north of Calgary.

It happened on Friday, Nov. 13, in Airdrie, where RCMP went to a home to check on the wellbeing of a man who’d said he was suffering mental health concerns.

Officers arrived to find what they said was an agitated and aggressive suspect, who barricaded himself and a woman he was holding hostage with an “edged weapon” in a bathroom.

It was apparent the suspect was suffering from mental health concerns, police said, as he was making demands and threatened to harm police, the female hostage and himself.

Realizing the seriousness of the situation, the RCMP activated its real time operations centre: a 24/7 hub that uses live mapping, drones, helicopters, and cameras to coordinate responses during pursuits, emergencies, and major investigations.

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Mounties also called in both the southern Alberta emergency response team (ERT) and the critical incident command program, which includes crisis negotiators getting involved.

“Crisis negotiators are part of that response,” Ryan Ayliff, officer in charge of the Alberta RCMP Critical Incident Program and Support Service, said during a news conference Thursday to share what happened and speak about increasing violence towards police.

“Generally speaking, anytime that we can resolve something through positive police contact with an offender or a victim or whatever we’re unravelling as an organization — if our first option is to talk somebody into compliance, we wanna do that.”

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A standoff began and lasted several hours, during which police said attempts to communicate with the suspect were unsuccessful.

RCMP said the emergency response team forced its way into the home and arrested the suspect.

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It was then police learned the woman had been held against her will for several days. Ayliff said she had been reported missing from the B.C. Lower Mainland.

Police wouldn’t share details on how the man and woman knew other each other than to say they would have known each other in some capacity.

The victim was taken by ambulance to hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police did not share many details about the victim, in order to protect her privacy as a survivor of domestic violence.

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At the Thursday news conference addressing both the hostage situation and a Wednesday police pursuit between Calgary and Airdrie that left two officers and the suspect injured, Ayliff said they’re two of the numerous dangerous calls police respond to each day in which resources such as the Critical Incident Program are called in.

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“Although overall crime rates in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions have declined since 2023, front-line officers are facing increasingly dangerous encounters.

“On average each day, Alberta RCMP officers respond to 2.2 incidents involving violence against the police, 5.5 flights from police, and five firearm-related occurrences.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "On average each day, Alberta RCMP officers respond to 2.2 incidents involving violence against the police, 5.5 flights from police, and five firearm-related occurrences."

Violence against police continues to rise, Ayliff said, with instances of guns being fired at officers more than doubling since 2010.

“Attempts to disarm officers have increased by 138 per cent. Assaults on police involving weapons are causing bodily harm are up 23 per cent and vehicle ramming incidents resulting in officer injuries continue to grow.”

While police initially responded to a mental health welfare call, the accused was not apprehended under the mental health act.

“Although we recognise some of the driving factors that cause these incidents, because those are what help us potentially unravel them —in this case, based on the totality of the evidence and the actions of the offender during the resolution, criminal charges were laid,” Ayliff said.

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Police arrested Karkamaljot Singh, 24, who RCMP said is an Indian national in Canada on a visitor’s visa.

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Police were unable to say how long he’d been in Canada or if he will be kicked out by the Canadian Border Service Agency.

Ayliff was only able to speak to the way RCMP interact with other law-enforcement during high-stakes situations.

“Generally, during the course of any incident that involves somebody where we think an organisation like CBSA would have information, we’re able to intersect with them in real time to get a tactical advantage to help resolve these incidents,” Ayliff said.

RCMP said Singh remains in custody and is facing eight charges: