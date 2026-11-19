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The B.C. woman who travelled to Syria to marry an ISIS supporter and join up with the terror group now says she realizes she made a terrible mistake.

That admission was in a letter Kimberly Polman wrote that’s part of the agreed statement of facts filed in her case that a Vancouver judge will consider in her upcoming sentencing.

Polman admits that she travelled to Syria in 2015 with the intention of participating in the activity of a terrorist group.

After the defeat of ISIS, Polman ended up in a detention camp in Syria where she changed her mind about Canada and asked to be repatriated.

She was arrested and charged when she returned in 2022.

Polman told the court, “My story… I think is a little bit unique.”

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She told how she was a mother of three and had been unemployed and living on welfare in the Vancouver area.

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After converting to Islam, she married an ISIS supporter she met online in 2014 and travelled to Syria with the hope of joining him and helping to deliver babies.

But that husband divorced her after only a few months… after which she married again, this time to a bomb maker for the terrorist group.

1:43 Kimberly Polman pleads guilty to terrorism charge

The newlyweds were soon on the run as the Islamic State began collapsing and Polman ended up in a detention camp in northern Syria, where she evidently changed her mind about Canada.

In a handwritten letter composed there, she said, “I would come to know imprisonment, torture, rape and sometimes I lost hope I’d ever get out alive.”

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“The truth is I ended up with bad people, finally escaped, and now need to return to Canada.”

Former Crown prosecutor Rob Dhanu said Polman faces a maximum of 10 years, but a similar case recently saw a woman get a sentence of only a few months.

Polman’s sentencing is expected before the end of the month.