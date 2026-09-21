‘Jersey Shore’ star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi reveals she’s cancer-free

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Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed that she is officially cancer-free following her diagnosis with Stage 1 cervical cancer in February.

“After a colposcopy, conization & hysterectomy, mawma is cancer free,” Polizzi wrote in text over a video of her celebrating the news with a celebratory drink.

“Thanks to all the doctors who helped me on this journey! It wouldn’t be possible without you! Now it’s paps every 3 months to make sure it never comes back! GET UR PAP SMEARS LADIES! & stay on top of those appointments,” the 38-year-old reality star wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

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A colposcopy is an exam that looks closely at the cervix and uses a special magnifying instrument to do so, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The organization describes a conization as a cone biopsy that involves a surgical procedure to remove a cone-shaped piece of tissue from the cervix to diagnose or treat precancerous cells

In July, Polizzi shared her experience with hysterectomy surgery and documented the entire day of the procedure.

A hysterectomy is a surgical procedure to remove the uterus that is usually performed to treat chronic pain, fibroids or cancer.

The mother of three said she had the surgery to remove her uterus and cervix as she shared the video about her health journey.

“Got the gown, got the cap. I feel like an alien serving this look,” she said in the video before surgery.

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“I told you guys in general I’m not good with pain, and I’ve really been trying to be tough, but it’s not great,” Polizzi said. “And the reason is because we did that C-section cut, and he obviously ended up taking out the uterus, my cervix and then some parts of my vagina just to make sure we get everything. So that was crazy. The fallopian tubes, all of it. We kept my ovaries so I don’t go into pre-menopause, which is nice.”

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She told her followers that she was doing her best and “trying to stay optimistic.”

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The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star said that she was “starting to get nervous and anxious” during the moments leading up to her hysterectomy.

“And I’m like, ‘Stay positive, it’s gonna be fine, don’t freak yourself out.’ My heart’s starting to race, I’m getting anxiety, and I’m getting the shakes. And then right when I go in, it’s just like, ‘Oh my god, like it hit me, like holy s—. I’m going under surgery. I’m losing my uterus and my cervix, fallopian tubes, half my vagina, like holy s—,'” she recalled.

Polizzi said that she wanted to be “very vulnerable” with the details of her hysterectomy because “it’s a scary thing and a lot of us women deal with it, and no one really talks about it.”

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Polizzi first revealed that she had been diagnosed with Stage 1 cervical cancer in February and shared her diagnosis in a TikTok video after a doctor’s appointment, where she received the results of her cone biopsy.

“It came back Stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma. Obviously not the news that I was hoping for,” she said while sitting in her car between medical appointments. “But also not the worst news, just because they caught it so early, thank freaking God.”

Polizzi urged her fans to get Pap smears, saying, “I’m 38 years old and I’ve been struggling with abnormal Pap smears for three or four years now, and now look at me.”

“Instead of putting it off because I didn’t want to go, because I was hurt and scared, I just went and did it. And it was there, cancer is in there, but it’s Stage 1, and it’s curable,” she added.

Polizzi became one of the breakout stars of Jersey Shore from its debut on MTV in 2009. She was on the reality show for six seasons and appeared in the later spinoffs Snooki & JWoww and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Cancer continues to impact a larger number of people in Canada each year, a trend largely driven by the growing and aging population, according to a 2025 report from the Canadian Cancer Society.

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According to the organization, two in five Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and approximately one in four are expected to die of the disease. The four most commonly diagnosed cancers include lung, breast, prostate and colorectal cancers.

The incidence of cervical cancer in the country increased by an average of 3.7 per cent per year from 2015 to 2019, and is the fastest-increasing cancer among females, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Cervical cancer starts in the cells of the cervix. A cancerous (malignant) tumour is a group of cancer cells that can grow into nearby tissue and destroy it. The tumour can also spread (metastasize) to other parts of the body,” according to the organization.

Signs or symptoms of cervical cancer include abnormal vaginal bleeding, including between periods, unusually long or heavy periods, difficulty urinating and pain in the pelvic area or lower back that may go down one or both legs and more.

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The Canadian Cancer Society estimated that 1,650 women in Canada will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2025 and an estimated 430 will die from it.

— With files from The Associated Press