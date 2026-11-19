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Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor told fans Thursday that he was recently diagnosed with cancer.

In an Instagram post, the 47-year-old reality TV star said that he has been keeping the diagnosis private for the past few months “because it’s been one of the scariest times of my life.”

“Back in July, I woke up one morning in horrible pain and ended up in the hospital with kidney stones. What I thought was just a kidney stone turned into something I never imagined. My CT scan also showed a tumor on my left kidney,” he wrote.

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Taylor said that after many tests and appointments, he found out “it was cancer.”

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“I lost my father to cancer, so hearing that word just broke me. It put me in a really dark place. The hardest part was the waiting. Knowing there was a tumor growing inside me while trying to go about my life like everything was fine,” the former The Valley star wrote.

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Taylor said after a five hour surgery on Wednesday, the tumour has been removed.

“But it was a lot larger than they thought so we are waiting on the pathology results to make [sure] we got it all,” he added.

The reality TV star said that this eye-opening experience has taught him “who’s really there for you.”

“I honestly don’t know how I would have gotten through everything without my amazing girlfriend by my side. She’s been my rock through all of this,” Taylor continued.

He went on to thank his surgeon Dr. Adhoot and the medical team at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“If there’s one thing I hope people can take away from this, it’s never to take your health for granted. I did for many years and I won’t ever do that again. Next week on November 28 will mark my 2 year sobriety anniversary,” Taylor added.

Taylor said that if he hadn’t ended up in the hospital with a kidney stone, he probably wouldn’t have know the tumour was there.

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“I like to think my dad had a part in that. Life can really change in a second. I’ve been given a lot to think about these past few years and if there’s one thing I know for sure it’s that nothing else matters more than your health your kids and the people that show up for you when it matters the most,” Taylor concluded his post.

Taylor’s father Ronald Cauchi died from throat and esophageal cancer in December 2017.

The House of Villains star did not provide additional details on his diagnosis.

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Cancer continues to impact a larger number of people in Canada each year, a trend largely driven by the growing and aging population, according to a 2025 report from the Canadian Cancer Society.

According to the organization, two in five Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and approximately one in four are expected to die of the disease. The four most commonly diagnosed cancers include lung, breast, prostate and colorectal cancers.