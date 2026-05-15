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As outdoor spaces increasingly become extensions of our home, our desire to sit together around a communal fire with friends and family hasn’t diminished. That’s especially true as our seasons shift to warmer weather and we look for easy upgrades to our existing spaces. And fire pits are no longer just about function. They can serve as an aesthetic accent and focal point drawing us closer too. They come in a variety of styles–from classic bowl-style pit to sleek, modern designs. Fire pits have also evolved to heat without the smoke, setup hassle or bulky footprint of older models. There are smokeless, propane, portable and small space options, as well as more traditional wood-burning models for larger outdoor gatherings; whether you’re looking for a stylish small patio fire pit, a safe-for-rental option, or a practical backyard upgrade, today’s fire pits from brands like Solo Stove, Costway and more combine convenience, warmth and modern design for every type of outdoor space.

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Quick Pick Summary:

Best smokeless option: Summit 27″ Fire Pit

Best propane option: Solo Stove Infinity Flame Propane Fire Pit

Best natural gas option: Manchester Outdoor Classic Concrete Fire Table

Best wood-burning option: Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table

Best for small footprint option: Solo Stove Ranger 15″ + Stand

Best portable option: Costway Portable Fire Pit Outdoor

Best tabletop option: Costway 30″ Tabletop Propane Fire Pit

Best firepit table: SunPit Rectangular Propane Fire Pit Table

Best smokeless option

Solo Stove Summit 27-Inch Fire Pit The minimalist, sleek Solo Stove Summit 27 combines eye-catching flames with an upgraded smokeless operation, helping you get more out of your backyard even on cooler nights. The streamlined design fits naturally into modern outdoor spaces without overwhelming smaller patios. The stove’s innovative Quick-Strike Cone helps get fires going faster with less fuss, while the built-in stand and durable stainless steel construction make this premium fire pit a versatile, long-lasting centerpiece for outdoor entertaining year-round. $800 on Solo Stove

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Why we love it: Innovative, clean design.

Best for: Smaller urban spaces, patios and decks where smoke is a concern.

Best propane option

Solo Stove Infinity Flame Propane Fire Pit Modern and elegant, the Solo Stove Infinity Flame brings the cozy ambiance of a wood-burning fire pit to a cleaner, more convenient propane design. With its realistic smokeless flame, instant ignition and impressive 72,000 BTUs of heat, it’s ideal for homeowners who want low-maintenance outdoor entertaining without smoke, ash or sparks. Just pull up a few adirondack chairs and bring your favourite beverage and you’re set. $800 on Solo Stove

Why we love it: It brings a wood fire feel and comes with an integrated tabletop.

Best for: Smaller urban spaces or areas with burn restrictions.

Best natural gas option

Manchester Outdoor Classic Concrete Fire Table For those looking for a design-forward option, the Elementi Manchester Fire Table blends a contemporary look with dependable outdoor heating, making it a stylish focal point for patios and backyard lounging. As a centrepiece, it works particularly well with sectional outdoor seating, extending that relaxed living room feel outdoors. Its stone-inspired concrete finish mimics the look of a tree trunk, blending seamlessly into your outdoor space. Its natural gas operation and easy push-button startup offer a hassle-free alternative to traditional fire pits, while the included lava rocks create an elegant glow perfect for evening entertaining. $2,000 on Wayfair

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Why we love it: It adds a decorative element to your existing setup.

Best for: Urban settings and wooden decks and those with existing gas connection.

Best wood-burning option

Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table The Yaheetech Square Wood-Burning Fire Pit brings classic campfire charm to stone patios and backyards with its rustic stone-inspired design and sturdy steel construction. Designed for cozy evenings spent outside, it features built-in ventilation for stronger flames, plus a protective spark screen and poker for safer wood-burning fires throughout every season. The fire pit helps anchor your outdoor seating, giving the atmosphere a warm focal point. $80.99 on amazon (was $116.99)

Why we love it: It’s a classic, affordable fire pit option.

Best for: Those on a budget and with concrete patios and wider open spaces.

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Best for small footprint option

Solo Stove Ranger 15-inch + Stand Built for backyards, cottages and camping trips alike, the Solo Stove Ranger + Stand delivers a compact, easy-to-use outdoor heating solution with minimal smoke and maximum comfort. As with Solo Stove’s Summit model, the design is sleek, minimalist and modern, complementing contemporary patio furniture especially well. The elevated design helps shield decks and patios from excess heat, while the lightweight build makes it simple to move wherever gathering season takes you. $350 at Solo Stove

Why we love it: It’s small but mighty, packing Solo Stove’s engineering into a portable design.

Best for: Those looking for portable or smaller-sized options.

Best portable option

Costway Portable Fire Pit Ideal for camping trips, RV getaways and casual backyard gatherings, the Costway Portable Propane Fire Pit delivers reliable warmth in a lightweight, travel-friendly design making it ideal for homes with small urban patios. Its simple design leaves the focus on the fire, while its smokeless, odor-free flame offers a cleaner alternative to traditional campfires. The included lava rocks create an inviting glow that makes outdoor evenings feel extra cozy. $160 at Walmart

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Why we love it: Simple, no-frills option you can take anywhere.

Best for: Those on a budget who want a fire pit that travels with them.

Best tabletop option

Costway 30-Inch Tabletop Propane Fire Pit Compact yet powerful, this Costway tabletop propane fire pit brings warmth and contemporary style to smaller outdoor spaces. The sleek rectangular design fits easily on small patios and balconies, while the glass rocks and wind guard create a polished fireside ambiance with steady heat and easy, push-button operation. The best part? It doesn’t need an added footprint. Just place it on top of your existing patio table and soak in the ambiance. $145 at Walmart

Why we love it: Minimum hassle .

Best for: Best for rentals and those looking for a minimal footprint.

Best firepit table

Rectangular Propane Fire Pit Table This modern propane fire pit table adds a cozy atmosphere to outdoor living spaces with its sleek, contemporary design and customizable flame settings. Decorative cutout details and optional LED lighting create a striking nighttime backdrop, while the weather-resistant build and simple ignition system make it a practical choice for effortless patio entertaining. Pair it with outdoor sectional furniture and your favourite blanket and enjoy. $500 on Amazon

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Why we love it: A simple but impactful way to upgrade your backyard this season.

Best for: Those looking for a practical patio upgrade.

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