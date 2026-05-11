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As the weather warms up and weekend adventures start calling, there’s no better time to upgrade your hiking footwear. Whether you’re planning rugged backcountry treks, casual nature walks or family camping trips, the right pair of hiking boots is an absolute must. This season’s best styles combine lightweight comfort, grippy traction and weather-ready protection–without sacrificing style. From a cushioned HOKA favourite built for long-haul hikes to a budget-friendly Columbia classic and even a durable pick for little explorers, read on for the best hiking boots for trail season 2026.

Quick Pick Summary

Best overall: Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot

Best budget-friendly: NORTIV 8 Men’s Wide Waterproof Hiking Shoes

Best for long hikes: HOKA Kaha 3 GTX

Best lightweight: NORTIV 8 Women’s Lightweight Hiking Shoes

Best trail runner: lululemon Wildfeel Trail Running Shoe

Best waterproof: Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boots

Best for urban-to-trail wear: Salomon XT-6 Unisex Sneakers

Best for kids: Mishansha Toddler Hiking Boots

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What to look for in hiking boots

For long hikes: Look for cushioned midsoles, arch support and shock absorption to help reduce foot fatigue over extended distances. Materials like EVA foam and padded collars can add extra comfort on multi-hour treks.

For wet conditions: Waterproof membranes like GORE-TEX and seam-sealed construction help keep feet dry while still allowing airflow. Grippy rubber outsoles are also key for slippery terrain.

For lightweight comfort: Lightweight hikers and trail runners are ideal for casual trails, travel and everyday wear. Breathable mesh uppers and flexible soles help keep things comfortable without feeling bulky.

For rugged terrain: Prioritize durable materials like leather or reinforced TPU overlays, plus lugged outsoles for better traction on rocks, mud and uneven ground.

For everyday versatility: Some hiking shoes blend performance-driven features with fashion-forward design, making them an easy choice for everything from rugged trails to suburban sidewalks.

Best overall

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot A reliable all-rounder for everything from beginner hikes to more rugged adventures, this waterproof Columbia boot delivers comfort, durability and traction at a wallet-friendly price point. The lightweight TechLite midsole cushions every step, while the Omni-Grip outsole keeps you steady on slippery or uneven terrain. Bonus: the classic mountaineering-inspired silhouette looks just as good off the trail, too. $128 on Amazon (was $160)

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Best budget-friendly

NORTIV 8 Men's Wide Waterproof Hiking Shoes For under $70, these hiking shoes seriously deliver. Featuring waterproof membrane construction, a rugged slip-resistant outsole and supportive cushioning, they’re a practical pick for everything from camping weekends to everyday walks. The wider fit also makes them especially comfortable for those who need a little extra room through the toe box. $74.99 on Amazon

Best for long hikes

Kaha 3 GTX Sneakers If comfort is your top priority, the Kaha 3 GTX is worth the splurge. Designed for long-distance hikes and multi-day adventures, this ultra-cushioned boot features a plush sockliner, responsive sugarcane EVA midsole and a Vibram Megagrip outsole for impressive traction on loose terrain. The addition of GORE-TEX Invisible Fit technology helps keep feet dry without adding unnecessary bulk. $290 at HOKA

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Best lightweight

NORTIV 8 Women's Lightweight Hiking Shoes Perfect for casual hikers and everyday explorers alike, these lightweight hiking shoes weigh under one pound but still pack in supportive features like cushioned EVA insoles and slip-resistant rubber soles. Plus, the sporty silhouette pairs well with everything from leggings to shorts and joggers. $69.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

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Best trail runner

Men's Wildfeel Trail Running Shoe For those who move fast on the trails, Lululemon’s Wildfeel Trail Running Shoe offers the ideal balance of cushioning, grip and flexibility. The dual-density foam helps absorb impact while multi-directional lugs provide traction on both climbs and descents. We also love the sock-like upper, which helps keep debris out–can’t beat that! $208 at Lululemon

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Best waterproof

Timberland Black Premium 6-inch Waterproof Boots An absolute icon, these Timberland classic waterproof boots are built to handle wet conditions in style. Featuring seam-sealed construction, PrimaLoft insulation and anti-fatigue technology for extra comfort, they’re ideal for transitional weather hikes and chilly mornings on the trail. The durable leather upper also means they’ll hold up season after season. $230 at Simons

Best for urban-to-trail wear

XT-6 Unisex Sneakers Part performance sneaker, part street-style staple, the Salomon XT-6 has become a fan favourite. Originally designed for endurance running, this lightweight style offers impressive cushioning and durability for on the trails and off. The fun colourway combos also make it one of the most fashion-forward options on this list. $230 at Salomon

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Best for kids

Mishansha Toddler Hiking Boots Adventure-ready and parent-approved, these toddler hiking boots are designed with little explorers in mind. A reinforced anti-collision toe cap helps protect tiny feet from rocks and roots, while the slip-resistant rubber outsole adds extra stability for outdoor play sessions. The adjustable buckle closure also makes them easy for kids to put on and take off themselves–win! $54.99 on Amazon

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