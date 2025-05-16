Beginner’s guide to buying bikes for 2025 – find your perfect ride

Send this page to someone via email

Nothing feels better than embracing nature trails and beach walkways once spring rolls around. For some, its a personal fitness goal, while for others – its all about spending quality time on family bike rides. To help you decide on the best set of wheels for your goals, we’ve rounded up some of the greatest bikes on the market to help you kick-start the biking season. Speed bikes, mountain bikes, bikes for the kiddos and more – read on for coveted finds!

Firmstrong Urban Lady Beach Cruiser Bicycle If you’re into relaxing rides (perhaps by the beach or scenic trails, this charming 26-inch cruiser is perfect for a bit of carefree exercise. Wrapped in classic curves, has cushy white-wall tires, a springy seat and smooth coaster brakes. $754.23 on Amazon

Electric Bike for Adults If you’re looking for something that gives you an extra boost to help you up the hills, electric may be the route for you! This electric bike features a waterproof removable battery and 7-speed gears. Great for casual riders. $1349.99 on Amazon

HILAND Mountain Bike This mountain bike is perfect for beginners, with lightweight aluminum rims and special spokes that make riding smooth on gravel and dirt. The 21-speed drivetrain and reliable dual disc brakes give you full control whether you’re climbing hills or cruising down trails. $429.99 on Amazon (was $458.99)

Schwinn Volare 1300 Men's Drop Bar Road Bike Engineered for speed and efficiency on paved roads, this Schwinn road bike is built for cyclists between 5’8″ and 6’2″. It features a lightweight frame, precision gear shifting, and reliable caliper brakes – perfect for commuting, fitness, or weekend rides. With Schwinn’s trusted craftsmanship, you get a blend of performance and durability. $944.93 on Amazon

Foldable Fat Tire Electric Bike Foldable bikes are a great option for those looking to save space. Features 20 inch fat tires, dual suspension, and a powerful 500W motor. $829.99 on Amazon

Schwinn Discover Hybrid Bikes for Men and Women This comfort hybrid bike combines a lightweight aluminum frame with cushy grips, an adjustable stem, and a padded seat for a smooth, upright ride – ideal for commuting or relaxed weekend rides. With 21-speed SRAM grip shifters, reliable alloy brakes, and practical features like a built-in rack and fenders, it’s built for everyday comfort and versatility. $756.4 on Amazon

Supercycle Valley Kids' Bike, 16-in Wheel, Blue The Supercycle Valley Kids’ Bike is a sturdy, beginner-friendly option designed to help young riders build confidence, thanks to its easy-mount frame and stable 16″ wheels. With a durable high-tensile steel frame and single-speed setup, it’s built for simple, safe, and fun first rides on light trails or around the neighbourhood. $139.99 at Canadian Tire

RoyalBaby Kids for Toddlers to Big Kids Looking for the perfect ride for your little one? Thoughtfully designed just for kids, this modern bicycle features smooth pedaling, easy-to-use training wheels, and a convenient water bottle holder. Discover why it’s a #1 bestseller on Amazon! Available in a wide range of colours. $169.19 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Cycling Helmet Safety first! This multi-sport helmet offers strong protection with a durable ABS shell and shock-absorbing EPS core, while a secure adjustment dial and soft chin strap ensure a snug, comfortable fit. Features removable liners for easy cleaning and ventilation. $49.99 on Amazon

