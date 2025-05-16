SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Beginner’s guide to buying bikes for 2025 – find your perfect ride

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted May 16, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
bikes, spring bikes, amazon bikes View image in full screen
Nothing feels better than embracing nature trails and beach walkways once spring rolls around.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nothing feels better than embracing nature trails and beach walkways once spring rolls around. For some, its a personal fitness goal, while for others – its all about spending quality time on family bike rides. To help you decide on the best set of wheels for your goals, we’ve rounded up some of the greatest bikes on the market to help you kick-start the biking season. Speed bikes, mountain bikes, bikes for the kiddos and more – read on for coveted finds!

 

Firmstrong Urban Lady Beach Cruiser Bicycle
If you’re into relaxing rides (perhaps by the beach or scenic trails, this charming 26-inch cruiser is perfect for a bit of carefree exercise. Wrapped in classic curves, has cushy white-wall tires, a springy seat and smooth coaster brakes.
$754.23 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Electric Bike for Adults
If you’re looking for something that gives you an extra boost to help you up the hills, electric may be the route for you! This electric bike features a waterproof removable battery and 7-speed gears. Great for casual riders.
$1349.99 on Amazon

 

HILAND Mountain Bike
This mountain bike is perfect for beginners, with lightweight aluminum rims and special spokes that make riding smooth on gravel and dirt. The 21-speed drivetrain and reliable dual disc brakes give you full control whether you’re climbing hills or cruising down trails.
$429.99 on Amazon (was $458.99)

 

Schwinn Volare 1300 Men's Drop Bar Road Bike
Engineered for speed and efficiency on paved roads, this Schwinn road bike is built for cyclists between 5’8″ and 6’2″. It features a lightweight frame, precision gear shifting, and reliable caliper brakes – perfect for commuting, fitness, or weekend rides. With Schwinn’s trusted craftsmanship, you get a blend of performance and durability.
$944.93 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Foldable Fat Tire Electric Bike
Foldable bikes are a great option for those looking to save space. Features 20 inch fat tires, dual suspension, and a powerful 500W motor.
$829.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Kids/Youth Knee Pad Elbow Pads – $20.99

Kids Helmet – $35.99

CRZ YOGA Women’s Biker Shorts – $28.00

Super High-Rise Pulse Legging with Pockets – Hyba – $47.92

 

More Recommendations
Schwinn Discover Hybrid Bikes for Men and Women
This comfort hybrid bike combines a lightweight aluminum frame with cushy grips, an adjustable stem, and a padded seat for a smooth, upright ride – ideal for commuting or relaxed weekend rides. With 21-speed SRAM grip shifters, reliable alloy brakes, and practical features like a built-in rack and fenders, it’s built for everyday comfort and versatility.
$756.4 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Supercycle Valley Kids' Bike, 16-in Wheel, Blue
The Supercycle Valley Kids’ Bike is a sturdy, beginner-friendly option designed to help young riders build confidence, thanks to its easy-mount frame and stable 16″ wheels. With a durable high-tensile steel frame and single-speed setup, it’s built for simple, safe, and fun first rides on light trails or around the neighbourhood.
$139.99 at Canadian Tire

 

RoyalBaby Kids for Toddlers to Big Kids
Looking for the perfect ride for your little one? Thoughtfully designed just for kids, this modern bicycle features smooth pedaling, easy-to-use training wheels, and a convenient water bottle holder. Discover why it’s a #1 bestseller on Amazon! Available in a wide range of colours.
$169.19 on Amazon (was $199.99)

 

Cycling Helmet
Safety first! This multi-sport helmet offers strong protection with a durable ABS shell and shock-absorbing EPS core, while a secure adjustment dial and soft chin strap ensure a snug, comfortable fit. Features removable liners for easy cleaning and ventilation.
$49.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Large Comfortable Bike Seat – $39.87

Bike Lights – $29.99

Portable Bicycle Pump – $27.99

Pulse Multi-Straps Sports Bra – Hyba – $26.94

