Poilievre says Canada will never be ’28th state’ of EU at Ontario rally

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13 comments

  1. Normal canadian resident
    September 20, 2026 at 8:13 pm

    He just says the opposite. A guy buying drinks on the bar.

  2. Normal canadian resident
    September 20, 2026 at 8:12 pm

    Pierre has the same leverage and clout as any of us on this chat. In fact he’s probably on here now?!

  3. Gino Balla
    September 20, 2026 at 8:10 pm

    Carney has no problem giving up Sovereignty to the EU, but a problem if it is the USA. Total hypocrisy.

  4. Jack Sproule
    September 20, 2026 at 8:08 pm

    Carney cant get a deal done with the USA so now Carney gets the kneeepads out and looking for something with the EU.

  5. Mitch Dekker
    September 20, 2026 at 7:57 pm

    The EU proposal is a joke for many reasons – mostly it is just another MOU without teeth. Also not surprising from our Euro PM. I agree with Pollievre, Canada will never be part of the EU

  6. Anonymous
    September 20, 2026 at 7:40 pm

    According to an Abacus poll, Quebecers are 83% for, 6% against, 11% unsure of closer ties to the EU. You can not win a federal election in Canada without winning a significant number of seats in Quebec.

    Poilievre with the political instincts that make him an ideal Conservative leader for the Liberals – double agent bad.

  7. Not Sandy
    September 20, 2026 at 7:32 pm

    Hey Sandy, what can we listen to? There is no proposal, and there are no published facts. Same with the facts of the latest trade deal negotiations with the USA. Publish the details!

  8. Shane
    September 20, 2026 at 7:29 pm

    More taxes…… what a great idea! Why not screw Canadians over even more

  9. Sandy
    September 20, 2026 at 7:26 pm

    Poilievre wants to create drama. He’s the only person running his mouth about being the 28th state of the EU. Maybe listen to what is being proposed first before you go running around like the town crier. Maybe be part of the solution instead of being part of the problem. The guy has nothing positive to say about anything proposed.

  10. Golfer1
    September 20, 2026 at 7:24 pm

    We need closer ties with allies now that the USA is definitely out of the picture!

  11. Anonymous
    September 20, 2026 at 7:15 pm

    Gord, the same loss of seats and retiring MPs happened to the Libs right before the election. Had the election happened when it should have happened in 2024 if not for Singh, then we would be having a whole different conversation right now. Instead Trudeau prorouged parliament to save the LPC, and at the worst time possible as the Trump administration was taking office. We had no one speaking to the USA but Doug Ford as head of the association of premiers. And if PP was so bad then why were the first three policy initiatives announced by candidate Carney in early 2025 completely lifted from Polliviere? Carbon Tax, cancelation of planned increased in Capital Gains, and GST on homes under 1m.

  12. Gord Hasay
    September 20, 2026 at 7:07 pm

    “Pierre Poilievre says Canada will “never be the 28th state of the European Union”.
    So what? PP’s party has lost seats in the last election and has had members ‘cross the floor’. His leadership is destroying the Conservative party, and his opinion is meaningless. GOOD!

  13. Jimmy
    September 20, 2026 at 7:07 pm

    Is he really that clueless? No wonder he’ll never be PM.

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Politics

Poilievre says Canada will never be ’28th state’ of EU at Ontario rally

By Kathryn Mannie The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2026 6:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre tries to rally Conservative MPs ahead of Parliament’s return'
Poilievre tries to rally Conservative MPs ahead of Parliament’s return
RELATED: Poilievre tries to rally Conservative MPs ahead of Parliament's return
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Pierre Poilievre says Canada will “never be the 28th state of the European Union” as Prime Minister Mark Carney pursues deeper ties with Europe amid a trade war with the United States.

Poilievre made the comments at a rally in Brantford, Ont., on Sunday, days after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she wants Canada to become the first “associate member” of the European Union.

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The Opposition leader says Canada already has a free trade agreement with Europe and close defence ties with the continent through NATO, but he doesn’t support European taxes, laws and what he calls “reckless European-style immigration” being brought to domestic shores.

Carney has said he welcomes von der Leyen’s ambitions for Canadian partnership but the nature of the new arrangement has yet to be determined.

He said he’s interested in expanding a number of ties, including opportunities for young people, and an integrated market for financial services.

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The prime minister says the House of Commons will debate and vote on the partnership.

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