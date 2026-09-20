Poilievre says Canada will never be ’28th state’ of EU at Ontario rally

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Pierre Poilievre says Canada will “never be the 28th state of the European Union” as Prime Minister Mark Carney pursues deeper ties with Europe amid a trade war with the United States.

Poilievre made the comments at a rally in Brantford, Ont., on Sunday, days after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she wants Canada to become the first “associate member” of the European Union.

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The Opposition leader says Canada already has a free trade agreement with Europe and close defence ties with the continent through NATO, but he doesn’t support European taxes, laws and what he calls “reckless European-style immigration” being brought to domestic shores.

Carney has said he welcomes von der Leyen’s ambitions for Canadian partnership but the nature of the new arrangement has yet to be determined.

He said he’s interested in expanding a number of ties, including opportunities for young people, and an integrated market for financial services.

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The prime minister says the House of Commons will debate and vote on the partnership.