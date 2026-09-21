Quebec election campaign enters 26th day

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec political leaders are entering their 26th day on the hustings, as the election campaign enters its final two-week stretch.

Quebec businesses are on the agenda, as Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette plans to tour a cabinetry company in Coaticook, Que., south of Sherbrooke.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Liberal Leader Charles Milliard is expected in the off-island Montreal suburb of Sainte-Thérèse at the Paccar heavy-duty truck assembly plant.

The appearances follow a weekend marked by debates over fracking in the province and warnings of an ideological convergence between the Parti Québécois and Conservatives, as framed by their opponents.

Party leaders for the CAQ, Liberals and PQ also made promises to boost shipping, forestry and the birthrate, respectively, while Québec solidaire pledged to end blind bidding in home purchases.

Quebec voters go to the polls on Oct. 5.