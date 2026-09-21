Quebec election campaign enters 26th day

Quebec political leaders are entering their 26th day on the hustings, as the election campaign enters its final two-week stretch.
Quebec businesses are on the agenda, as Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette plans to tour a cabinetry company in Coaticook, Que., south of Sherbrooke.
Get breaking National news
Liberal Leader Charles Milliard is expected in the off-island Montreal suburb of Sainte-Thérèse at the Paccar heavy-duty truck assembly plant.
The appearances follow a weekend marked by debates over fracking in the province and warnings of an ideological convergence between the Parti Québécois and Conservatives, as framed by their opponents.
- House of Commons is back as Liberals vow ‘significant’ legislation coming
- B.C. Conservatives’ Findlay resigns; interim leader named ahead of potential election
- Montreal city council to debate bylaw banning insults against municipal employees
- Regina Pediatric Diabetes closure ‘terrifying’ for Wolseley mother and daughter
Party leaders for the CAQ, Liberals and PQ also made promises to boost shipping, forestry and the birthrate, respectively, while Québec solidaire pledged to end blind bidding in home purchases.
Quebec voters go to the polls on Oct. 5.
Write a comment