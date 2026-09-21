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Politics

Quebec election campaign enters 26th day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2026 7:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Priorities of many undecided voters vary widely in Quebec election'
Priorities of many undecided voters vary widely in Quebec election
WATCH: Priorities of many undecided voters vary widely in Quebec election
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Quebec political leaders are entering their 26th day on the hustings, as the election campaign enters its final two-week stretch.

Quebec businesses are on the agenda, as Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette plans to tour a cabinetry company in Coaticook, Que., south of Sherbrooke.

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Liberal Leader Charles Milliard is expected in the off-island Montreal suburb of Sainte-Thérèse at the Paccar heavy-duty truck assembly plant.

The appearances follow a weekend marked by debates over fracking in the province and warnings of an ideological convergence between the Parti Québécois and Conservatives, as framed by their opponents.

Party leaders for the CAQ, Liberals and PQ also made promises to boost shipping, forestry and the birthrate, respectively, while Québec solidaire pledged to end blind bidding in home purchases.

Quebec voters go to the polls on Oct. 5.

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