Elections Alberta shares referendum vote locations

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Albertans can now find out where they’ll need to go to vote for the Oct. 19 referendum as the provincial election agency has published the locations of just over 1,400 polling stations.

Those planning to vote on referendum day can go to Elections Alberta’s website and type in their address to find their polling station, or wait for their “Where to Vote” card to come in the mail.

Elections Alberta is also setting up 310 polling stations for the advanced voting period, which is set to run from Oct. 13-17.

Those voting in advance can do so at any polling station.

0:49 Danielle Smith makes emotional plea for Albertans to reject separation, citing progress with Ottawa

Election officials have said they’re expecting a record voter turnout for the 10-question referendum, which will see Albertans vote on whether they want to remain in Canada or hold a second, binding vote on quitting Confederation.

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The last day for Albertans to apply to vote by mail is Friday, and Elections Alberta said last week that more than 520,000 people have applied so far.