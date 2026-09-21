Elections Alberta shares referendum vote locations

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2 comments

  1. Try This
    September 21, 2026 at 5:52 pm

    Let’s not forget the other referendum questions. Should Alberta take control of federal immigration? As Canadians have freedom to move between provinces, how is that even possible? Unless she is planning on putting up boarder stations and preventing people from moving to different provinces. Amazing. – the other referendum items, as D. Channon points out, are the same level of waste of time. UCP trying to become a sovereign nation. – Vote NO!

  2. D Channon
    September 21, 2026 at 5:21 pm

    This is such a waste of time and resources. Disgraceful that a government and a Premier would go to such lengths to push their ideology and far right policies just to appease their voter base and not what the majority of Albertans asked for.
    How about working on lowering the costs of living instead of increasing the provincial share of property taxes!
    People need to get out and vote for this useless referendum and send a message to the far right that they do not run this province and never will.
    This political posturing by a Premier that crossed the floor to save herself once and lost the Province to the NDP has infected the UCP with her Wildrose ideology and has cost Canada a lot by creating this perception that all Conservatives are like the mess the republicans have in the states but in reality they do not. Also some of the blame goes to the left leaning media that portrays the right as bad and nothing else which is also far from the truth.

    As much as this referendum is a joke and a waste all Albertans need to get out and vote as that is their right and get this circus hopefully back on line working for Alberta and the majority not the Separatist minority.
    If the Separatists really hate Canada so much then leave the country as that door is wide open to you.
    Canada is not perfect but a lot better than many other countries around the world and to destroy that to appease a few seems to be a lot like what happened with Quebec. Turned the country into a divided country that has never recovered from that!

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Politics

Elections Alberta shares referendum vote locations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2026 4:51 pm
1 min read
A voting sign to be used for the 2026 Alberta referendum in Edmonton on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Maclennan. View image in full screen
A voting sign to be used for the 2026 Alberta referendum in Edmonton on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Maclennan. JKM
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Albertans can now find out where they’ll need to go to vote for the Oct. 19 referendum as the provincial election agency has published the locations of just over 1,400 polling stations.

Those planning to vote on referendum day can go to Elections Alberta’s website and type in their address to find their polling station, or wait for their “Where to Vote” card to come in the mail.

Elections Alberta is also setting up 310 polling stations for the advanced voting period, which is set to run from Oct. 13-17.

Those voting in advance can do so at any polling station.

Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith makes emotional plea for Albertans to reject separation, citing progress with Ottawa'
Danielle Smith makes emotional plea for Albertans to reject separation, citing progress with Ottawa

Election officials have said they’re expecting a record voter turnout for the 10-question referendum, which will see Albertans vote on whether they want to remain in Canada or hold a second, binding vote on quitting Confederation.

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The last day for Albertans to apply to vote by mail is Friday, and Elections Alberta said last week that more than 520,000 people have applied so far.

Click to play video: 'Changes made to Alberta registered voter list'
Changes made to Alberta registered voter list

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