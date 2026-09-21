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2 comments

  1. Hermit O'manytalez
    September 21, 2026 at 6:27 pm

    IF THIS IS THE TOTAL SUM OF THE STORY, GLOBAL IS WASTING SPACE.

  2. Dave
    September 21, 2026 at 6:07 pm

    Really ! Times a wastin. Nothing new started so far !

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Consumer

Liberals table bill to amend labour code, speed up project approvals

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2026 5:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Parliament back in session for what Carney calls a “crucial session”'
Parliament back in session for what Carney calls a “crucial session”
Parliament is set to resume Monday after a three-month break, amid the U.S. trade war and Canada's move to strengthen ties to the European Union. Prime Minister Mark Carney told his MPs on Friday that this would be a "crucial session of the House of Commons." David Akin reports.
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The Liberal government has introduced legislation it believes will help unions and employers get to deals faster and reduce labour disruptions in the economy.

The Building Canada Strong Act includes changes to streamline project approvals across the country as well as adjustments to the Canada Labour Code.

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The government says in a news release that it’s making changes to the federal labour framework to keep pace with a rapidly changing economy while protecting workers’ rights to strike.

In addition to the legislation, the Liberals plan to hire 100 new health and safety officers to boost inspection capacity.

The government will also hire an additional 26 workers at the Canada Industrial Relations Board to help clear the backlog of workers’ complaints against employers.

The Liberals say these changes will help promote labour stability at a critical time for the economy but union leaders are wary that changes could impede workers’ rights.

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