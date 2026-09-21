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Politics

Transcona councillor Wyatt confirms re-election bid, despite sexual assault charges

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 21, 2026 9:28 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg City Councillor Russ Wyatt attended the East Kildonan-Transcona Community Committee's special meeting on Thursday. He was charged with sexual assault after being arrested on Monday, Winnipeg police said in a news release Tuesday. View image in full screen
City councillor Russ Wyatt says he will run for re-election in the Transcona ward, despite facing sexual assault charges,. Toni De Guzman / Global News
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Transcona city councillor Russ Wyatt has confirmed to Global News he will be running for re-election despite facing sexual assault charges.

Wyatt has been charged with sexual assault twice since March. He has denied the allegations and has not been convicted in court.

Earlier this year, he was removed from the council committees he was a member of, but has maintained his seat in Transcona as Winnipeg’s Charter does not prevent a councillor from continuing their role if they’ve been charged with a crime, only if they’re convicted.

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In a statement to Global News, Wyatt says “Time and time again, I have stood up to the powers that be and they would love to get rid of me. But I see the mess this city is in today.”

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He goes on to say, “More than ever we need a truly independent voice at City Hall that will not cave into power and who will consistently stand up for Transcona and working people.”

The deadline for candidates to register is Tuesday. Wyatt says he did file his paperwork Monday afternoon although it does not yet show on the city’s website.

The confirmed candidates in Transcona include the area’s former councillor Shawn Nason, along with Chris Giesbrecht, Lora Meseman and Nathine Dagdick.
Winnipeg’s municipal election is October 28.

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