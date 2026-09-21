Montreal city council to debate bylaw banning insults against municipal employees

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Montreal city council is set to debate a proposed bylaw this week that could ban people from insulting municipal employees, including police officers.

If adopted, residents who insult city staff can face fines between $300 and $1,000 for a first offence.

Subsequent offences could result in fines up to $2,000.

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The draft bylaw’s current wording would ban insults, harassment, threats, abuse, and intimidation, as well as offensive and aggressive behaviour.

It also includes provisions saying city employees could refuse to provide services to someone who misbehaves.

Other municipalities in the province, including Quebec City, Laval, Longueuil, and Sherbrooke, have similar bylaws in place.

The Canadian Press reported in June that some of these Quebec municipalities have issued thousands of these fines over the past six years.

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City council has two meetings scheduled early this week.