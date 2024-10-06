BC election 2024 results: Burnaby East

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby East is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver.

This riding was represented by BC NDP MLA Katrina Chen who first took office in 2017. Chen collected 12,574 votes, winning 60.25 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Chen did not run in the 2024 provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

This riding was previously known as Burnaby-Lougheed and adopted minor boundary changes, along with a new name, in the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Burnaby East during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.