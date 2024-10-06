BC election 2024 results: Langley-Walnut Grove

Send this page to someone via email

Langley-Walnut Grove is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. This is a new riding for the 2024 election, but in the last sitting of the legislature, the area was represented by NDP MLA Megan Dykeman who first took office in 2020. Dykeman collected 13,169 votes, winning 42.56 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Story continues below advertisement

The redistribution split Langley’s two seats into three, creating the new district of Langley-Walnut Grove.

The district was created out of Langley East and is centred around the Walnut Grove community of the Township of Langley.

Voters will decide who will represent Langley-Walnut Grove during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.