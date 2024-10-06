BC election 2024 results: Fraser-Nicola

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser-Nicola is a provincial riding located in The North & Cariboo-Thompson region.

This riding was represented by BC Liberal Party MLA Jackie Tegart who first took office in 2013. Tegart collected 5,696 votes, winning 41.64 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Fraser-Nicola gained the District of Kent and Harrison Hot Springs, although the name stayed the same.

Prior to 2009, this riding was known as Yale-Lillooet, Cariboo South, Kamloops and Kamloops-North Thompson.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Fraser-Nicola during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.