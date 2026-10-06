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Politics

Winnipeg mayoral candidates using AI in campaign

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted October 6, 2026 8:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg mayoral candidates using AI in campaign'
Winnipeg mayoral candidates using AI in campaign
Some Winnipeg mayoral candidates are using AI in their campaigns for the 2026 election, and some Winnipeggers feel mostly negative about those running for office who use the tech.
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Some Winnipeg mayoral candidates are using AI in their campaigns in the 2026 election, and some Winnipeggers feel mostly negative about those running for office who use the tech.

Candidates Umar Hayat and Mike Vogiatzakis, told Global News they both use artificial intelligence for posters and advertisements.

“We’re a couple weeks away from the election, so I can’t wait two weeks for a graphic designer to send me something. We need to get it out now so people know what we’re all about. I use AI minimally. Should I be using AI? Probably not,” said Vogiatzakis.

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The last Manitoba municipal election was in October 2022, and ChatGPT was released a month after.

Carmi Levy, a technology analyst and journalist, said the tool is a “dream come true” for some because AI could make tasks quicker and doesn’t cost much.

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“It allows an untruth to dictate who people prefer and who they don’t, which to me is a real and direct threat to democracy,” said Carmi Levy, a technology analyst and journalist. “It could mean that the wrong person is elected for the wrong reasons.”

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