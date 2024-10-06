BC election 2024 results: North Vancouver-Lonsdale

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver-Lonsdale is a provincial riding located in the Metro Vancouver, North Shore and Sunshine Coast region.

This riding was represented by NDP MLA Bowinn Ma who first took office in 2017. Ma collected 15,878 votes, winning 59.87 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent North Vancouver-Lonsdale during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.