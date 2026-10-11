What Albertans can expect when they go to vote

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EDMONTON – Albertans can begin casting referendum ballots in person at more than 300 stations starting Tuesday.

The province’s fall referendum has 10 questions: immigration policy, constitutional reform and whether to remain in Canada or hold a binding, second referendum on quitting the country.

Advance voting locations are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. On referendum day — Oct. 19 — just over 1,400 polling stations will open.

Here’s what to expect when you go to vote:

How long will it take?

Get familiar with the ballot questions ahead of time, which are on the Elections Alberta website. That will help avoid confusion and delays, election officials say.

They say they’re expecting a record turnout, between 80 and 85 per cent of Alberta’s nearly three million electors.

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You have as much time as you want to fill in the ballots, but officials estimate it’ll take most people about two minutes.

What identification is needed?

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You should get a “where to vote” card in the mail ahead of time if you’re registered. Otherwise, visit Elections Alberta’s website to find out where to vote.

You must vote within your electoral division during advance voting or at your assigned location on Oct. 19.

You’ll need one government-issued ID, with your correct name, current address and photo, such as a driver’s licence. You can use two pieces of ID that both have your full name, with one showing your current address.

There are 50 forms of acceptable ID listed on Elections Alberta’s website that can be one of those two pieces, from a library card or a hunting licence to a bank statement or vehicle registration.

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Elections Alberta says it will accept expired forms of ID, including a certificate of Indian Status Card, provided it still has the correct name.

Another option, in special circumstances, is to bring an attestation form signed by an authorized person such as a First Nation band manager or a student housing staffer.

What if I’m not registered to vote?

A voting officer will ask you to sign a declaration that confirms your eligibility — including that you are a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old and that you normally reside in Alberta.

How many ballots are there?

There are 10 ballots, in different colours for easy identification. You can mark some of them, all of them or none of them. Your choice.

The ballots will go into separate boxes to make it easier to count them, and to lessen the chances of a mistake spoiling one long ballot.

What if I’m still in line when the polls close at 8 p.m.?

Stay in line. Don’t leave. You will be allowed to vote.

How long before I know the results?

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By law, the votes need to be counted by hand within 48 hours. The first question to get tallied will be number 10 — the question about separation — and officials say early results will begin to be released after 8 p.m. on Oct. 19, with the final count announced in the early hours of the following morning.

The results of the other nine questions should be completed and announced by Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2026.