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1 comment

  1. TK
    September 28, 2026 at 3:45 pm

    mail in ballots should be only for people with disability’s only. Walk your butt to the voting station.

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Politics

About 658K mail-in ballots requested for Alberta referendum, half the workers hired

By Fakiha Baig The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2026 2:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ipsos poll on Alberta referendum initiatives shows the majority plan to vote to remain'
Ipsos poll on Alberta referendum initiatives shows the majority plan to vote to remain
With just weeks left in the Alberta referendum campaign, new polling for Global News by Ipsos has found the majority of Albertans plan to vote to remain in Canada. Heather Yourex-West breaks down the data.
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Elections Alberta said Monday it has received 11 times more requests for mail-in ballots and has hired thousands more workers for the upcoming vote on separation than it did in the last provincial election.

The agency said that the increase could be because there are 10 questions on the ballot for the Oct. 19 referendum and Albertans are generally more interested in voting.

It said it could also be because some voting rules have relaxed since the 2023 Alberta election.

The agency has recorded about 658,000 requests for special ballots ahead of the referendum, which is about 600,000 more than the requests it received in the 2023 election that saw Premier Danielle Smith elected.

“Nearly 100,000 have been received back and approved, and those electors marked as voted,” Elections Alberta said about the special ballots.

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Click to play video: 'Alberta referendum questions causing division'
Alberta referendum questions causing division

It said nearly 59,000 people have applied to work as election officers in the referendum, with 34,000 officially hired. About 13,000 people worked in the 2023 election.

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In June, the agency said it needed at least 60,000 workers for the referendum.

It said it’s still looking for more people to work at rural voting stations.

The referendum will see Albertans vote on 10 questions put forward by Smith’s United Conservative Party government, including whether the province should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding vote on leaving Confederation.

Elections officials have said they’re preparing for a record voter turnout.

The deadline to submit a request for mail-in ballots passed at midnight Friday. All special ballots must be returned by Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.

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On Oct. 13, Albertans can start voting in person at advance polling stations, which will be open until Oct. 17.

— More to come…

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