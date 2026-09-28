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1 comment

  1. Dave
    September 28, 2026 at 5:46 pm

    Stay away from my children unless you really enjoy hospital food

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Perspectives

Advocates plea for feds to call inquiry into Alberta, Sask. trans laws

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2026 5:01 pm
1 min read
The Transgender flag flies in front of the Alberta legislature. View image in full screen
The Transgender flag flies in front of the Alberta legislature. Global News
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Advocates are in Ottawa asking the federal government to call an inquiry into provincial laws they say have escalated harassment, bullying and mental health harms for transgender people.

Laws on the books in Saskatchewan and Alberta require parental consent for students under 16 to change their names or pronouns at school.

Alberta also has a law that bans transgender athletes 12 and older from participating in amateur competitive female sports, and another that restricts gender-affirming medical care for youth.

Click to play video: 'Alberta shields 3 transgender youth laws by using notwithstanding clause'
Alberta shields 3 transgender youth laws by using notwithstanding clause

LGBTQ+ advocates say members of Parliament need to hear from those impacted by these laws, adding that some have taken their own lives since the policies were enacted.

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Both Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe invoked the notwithstanding clause to shield their laws from court challenges.

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They say the school rules are about parental rights, and Smith’s government says its other laws are about safety for females playing sports and ensuring youth don’t make rash, life-altering decisions.

Click to play video: 'Q and A: Psychiatrist weights in on Saskatchewan’s new pronoun, sex ed policies'
Q and A: Psychiatrist weights in on Saskatchewan’s new pronoun, sex ed policies

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