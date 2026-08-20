Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Perspectives

Edmonton Pride parade organizers defend police presence amid backlash from advocates

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2026 6:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Pride Festival facing backlash over police involvement'
Edmonton Pride Festival facing backlash over police involvement
The Edmonton Pride Festival is responding to concerns over Edmonton Police Service involvement in its upcoming events. The concerns come after multiple 2SLGBTQ organizations pulled out of the festival and parade just days before they are scheduled to begin. Jasmine King reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Organizers of Edmonton’s Pride parade say they stand by their decision to have a police presence at this weekend’s procession recognizing the LGBTQ+ community.

The Edmonton PrideFest Association announced plans for additional security and police presence this week after attacks at Lapu Lapu Day events in Vancouver and at Pride celebrations in Berlin.

In response, multiple groups, including the non-profit RaricaNow, said they would cut ties with the festival over the presence of police, among other issues.

The parade, one of the biggest Pride events on the Prairies, returned last year after similar disagreements over law enforcement involvement and reports that marginalized groups were being sidelined.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Pride Parade returns after 7-year hiatus'
Edmonton Pride Parade returns after 7-year hiatus

Festival producer Trevor Watson says police involvement is a reasonable precaution to protect attendees and ensure they return home safely after Saturday’s parade.

Story continues below advertisement

RaricaNow founder Adebayo Chris Katiiti says police have historically mistreated LGBTQ+ and racialized communities.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We cannot honour Pride while ignoring its history and the voices that made it possible,” Katiiti said in a video on social media. “We cannot claim safety while welcoming the same systems that have harmed our communities.”

Edmonton police apologized in 2019 for officers’ mistreatment of the LGBTQ+ community, noting the brutal 1981 raid of the Pisces Health Spa, a former downtown bathhouse frequented by gay men.

Click to play video: '40 years after Edmonton’s Pisces bathhouse raid'
40 years after Edmonton’s Pisces bathhouse raid

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices