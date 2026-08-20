Edmonton Pride parade organizers defend police presence amid backlash from advocates

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Organizers of Edmonton’s Pride parade say they stand by their decision to have a police presence at this weekend’s procession recognizing the LGBTQ+ community.

The Edmonton PrideFest Association announced plans for additional security and police presence this week after attacks at Lapu Lapu Day events in Vancouver and at Pride celebrations in Berlin.

In response, multiple groups, including the non-profit RaricaNow, said they would cut ties with the festival over the presence of police, among other issues.

The parade, one of the biggest Pride events on the Prairies, returned last year after similar disagreements over law enforcement involvement and reports that marginalized groups were being sidelined.

1:43 Edmonton Pride Parade returns after 7-year hiatus

Festival producer Trevor Watson says police involvement is a reasonable precaution to protect attendees and ensure they return home safely after Saturday’s parade.

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RaricaNow founder Adebayo Chris Katiiti says police have historically mistreated LGBTQ+ and racialized communities.

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“We cannot honour Pride while ignoring its history and the voices that made it possible,” Katiiti said in a video on social media. “We cannot claim safety while welcoming the same systems that have harmed our communities.”

Edmonton police apologized in 2019 for officers’ mistreatment of the LGBTQ+ community, noting the brutal 1981 raid of the Pisces Health Spa, a former downtown bathhouse frequented by gay men.